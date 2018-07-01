Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Soak up a spectacular summer at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park and celebrate a Season of Play.

Each day of the week during the school holidays, visitors to the 500-acre park can pick up a “50 Ways to Play” guide packed with wild and wonderful free things to do including playing Pooh Sticks over Cascade Bridge, creating your own natural sculpture from fallen leaves, twigs and feathers and tackling the WILD Explorer Nature Trail.

Or why not try out YSP’s new web app Sculpture Cam to experience and interact with the sculptures from every angle?

Special events include:

Forest Fridays: a series for families with bushcraft, willow-weaving and more every Friday between July 27 and August 24;

Tree Tales: Nature’s Sculptural Giants (August 22) with a chance to enjoy a stroll among nature’s sculptural giants with performance storyteller Martin Maudsley.

On Wednesday August 1 – National Play Day – youngsters can hunt down The ARTcart, which will roam the park to take part in free art activities.

For families with under-fives, adventure awaits in the magical Hidden Forest (every Saturday between July 28 and August 25). Or book a place on Little Explorers (July 26 and August 30) to jump, laugh, make, sing and explore together beneath the trees.

Regular events include:

Outdoor Sculpture Building: Come Rain, Come Shine (every Tuesday between July 24 and August 28) to create your very own sculptures by stacking, balancing, joining and arranging;

Make Yourself at Home: Family Studio Space (Sunday to Tuesday between July 29 and September 4) where you can imagine, draw, construct and play in the free family space.

The NAEA Gallery with Art, Games and Play: Don Pavey and Other Collections (until September 2). Visitors can discover how play has had a significant role in arts education, have a go at some of art-based games and contribute their photos to the Yorkshire Sculpture Park Photographic Grid.

Other attractions include Giuseppe Penone’s nature-inspired show A Tree in the Wood in the Underground Gallery and across the historic landscape; weaving in the Chapel, alongside Chiharu Shiota’s thread installation Beyond Time; and a chance to create your own map of the park inspired by the work of arts and environment charity Common Ground displayed in the Bothy and Garden Galleries.

In YSP Centre, enter the eccentric and fantastical world of Mister Finch’s The Wish Post to see a menagerie of life-sized fabric animals.

Emma Spencer, YSP family learning co-ordinator, said: “Play is incredibly important for children’s growth and development and combining play with art is a really powerful mix. YSP offers a unique opportunity for young people to be inspired by world-class art, whilst also engaging with nature. It’s a great place to play.”

YSP is open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm. Admission is free, parking charges apply and charges are made for some of the Season of Play activities.