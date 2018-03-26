Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Easter fair is on its way to Huddersfield.

The fair will be returning to the Cambridge Road car park just on the edge of the town centre at St John’s Road for the sixth year running from Saturday (March 31) for eight days right through until Saturday, April 7.

Called Farrar’s Best Value Fun Fair, it will feature more than 30 family and thrill rides.

The fair will be open daily from 1pm until 9pm.

William Percival, head of Farrar’s Funfairs, said: “Farrar’s have been visiting Huddersfield now for decades and until around 40 years ago held fairs on a number of locations each spring adjoining the market place on a section of land known then as ‘The Lump’ before moving to Leeds Road.

“We have always been made to feel really welcome and the locals certainly enjoy a visit to the fair. This year we have brought together a great selection of rides and attractions for all the family and hopefully following one of the worst starts to spring on record we will get some good weather and the public will come out and support us.”