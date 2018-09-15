Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

School children and community groups have got together to lend a splash of artistic colour and local pride to Honley Railway Station.

Year six pupils from Honley Junior School created vibrant paintings of Huddersfield's landscape to hang along the station platform.

Meanwhile, a photographic exhibition depicting some of Huddersfield's best-know landmarks, as seen through train carriage windows, has been installed along the side of the station's stairs.

The whole project was conceived by the Friends of Honley community group in partnership with the Penistone Line Partnership (PLP) - a volunteer organisation that promotes improvements along the Huddersfield to Sheffield line.

Sylvia Sellen, from the Friends of Honley group, said: “We are very proud of our beautiful village, and the community of Honley.

"We wanted everyone who visits to experience a little bit of what we enjoy every day – a warm welcome that’s second to none and beautiful scenery right from the first moment they arrive here."

The pupils from Honley Junior School pupils were helped in their artwork by The Children's Art School - Holmfirth -based organisation that promotes the value of art education for young people.

The paintings will form part of the group's project - called, 'The Great Kirklees Railway Exhibition' - to install 100 paintings by Kirklees children along the platforms of stations on the Penistone train line.

Chloe Williams, from The Children’s Art School, led the Honley Railway Station project. She said: “The children learnt so much about composition, colour, drawing and painting.

"They explored composition using a projector to try different combinations and scales. Using a limited palette of complimentary colour to start with, the children applied their knowledge of colour theory and mixed their own colours to create the vibrant results."

The photographic exhibition - dubbed, 'Through the Window' - was designed by Lyn Croft from the Friends of Honley group.

Scenes include Castle Hill and the Denby Dale viaduct, as captured by local photographer Sandie Nicholson.

The idea is that the passenger is draw "through the windows" of the first, second and third class train carriages as they climb the stairs, passing the iconic Huddersfield landmarks.