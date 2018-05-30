Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Honley Agricultural Show is back, in its 97th year, on Saturday, June 9.

Still one of the largest and most respected events in the farming calendar, the show promises a day jam-packed with entertainment and spectacle – from displays of heavyweight shire horses, champion livestock and amazing agility dogs to a Grand Parade finale showcasing the winners from all classes.

As Julia Brown, press officer for the show, says: “It’s really all about the animals. They are the stars of the show.”

Around 10,000 people attended last year’s event at the showground in Farnley Tyas. This year, for the first time, organisers are offering free tickets for children, if booked at the same time as an adult ticket. The offer expires on June 2.

“We want people to book early,” says Julia, “and the free tickets mean a family of four can get in to the showground for just £16.”

This year will also see more horses in the main ring, with a dressage demonstration and the famous Robinson’s Shires horses and dray making two appearances, at noon and 3.30pm. Other main ring attractions include birds from the Wise-Owl Bird of Prey Rescue, axe throwing, a demonstration by Springer’s Agility and Flyball Club, fox hounds and a tractor parade.

Gates open at 8.30am and the main ring action starts 10am. The day’s events come to a close after the Grand Parade at 4pm.

Julia explained: “We re-instated the Grand Parade last year after a lengthy absence and it was a big success. Everybody loved it. It’s a chance to see the best of the best in every category.”

Because Honley is the earliest of the major agricultural shows in the region its focus is on animals rather than horticulture. Farmers travel from all over Yorkshire and as far afield as Cumbria and Lancashire to show sheep, poultry, cattle, goats, pigs and rabbits. The show will also have pens of exotic species such as alpaca and ferrets.

The chosen charity for 2018, which will be supported by the show, is Yorkshire Cancer Research.

How to find Honley Show.

The show field is at HD4 6UW in Farnley Tyas, around 15 minutes drive from Huddersfield town centre. There is free parking on site. For local visitors there is a free bus service from Honley village, leaving Moor Bottom from 9am and running every 20 to 30 minutes. The last bus leaves the showground at 6pm.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets on the day will be £3 for children and £12 for adults. If purchased in advance from honleyshow.co.uk or local businesses they are discounted. Book an adult ticket for £8 before June 6 and children’s tickets are free.

What else is at the show field?

The show has scores of trade stands and food stalls, as well as live entertainment. Youngsters can enjoy trampolining, donkey rides, face painting, a climbing wall, quad bikes, bouncy castles and inflatable slides. There’s also a Punch and Judy show.