Lucas the Spider is an animated YouTube sensation with millions of subscribers created to help children deal with a fear of spiders.

The man behind Lucas the Spider is Joshua Slice, an animator at Disney-Pixar who has worked on animated films like Big Hero Six and Zootopia.

Slice's 6-year-old nephew Lucas voices the animated spider that will certainly evoke memories of Aardman's Creature Comforts.

Speaking to Business Insider , Slice said: "Creating characters on the computer and bringing them to life has always been a pastime hobby of mine. A year and a half ago I had the itch to start a new project and I saw an image of a jumping spider sitting on a leaf. I thought it was really cute and wondered just how cute I could make a spider in 3D. Despite all the success, the only goal I had in mind from the start was to make a believable spider look as cute as possible."

Now in time for the kids to go back to school, Teespring, an e-commerce platform now has launched a host of Lucas the Spider merchandise including three limited edition back pack designs.

The back packs come in blue, dark blue and grey colours with the animated spider featuring on each one. The back packs retail at £33 each and can be purchased via the Lucas the Spider Teespring store .

Who is Lucas?

Lucas the Spider is a series of short animated clips on YouTube that have been viewed millions of times since the character was launched in November 2017.

The spider is seen in short clips like 'Polar Bear' where he mistakes a family doc for an arctic bear and ' Naptime ' where the arachnid is searching for a new place to sleep.