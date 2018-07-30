Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family trip to Disneyland Paris can cost thousands during the six-week holidays - but a magical online deal could put it within reach.

Online offer site Wowcher is offering a two-night Disneyland Paris stay, including return flights, for less than £100 per person.

For £99pp, you can stay at a hotel near Disneyland, with return flights available from Manchester, London and Glasgow.

Dates range from August 2018 to Feburary 2019, with savings of up to 33 per cent up for grabs.

You can add a two-park day ticket, which includes access to both Disneyland Park and the Walt Disney Studios park for 69pp.

Ride thrilling roller coasters, watch live shows featuring your favourite Disney characters and admire Sleeping Beauty's magical castle at the top of Main St.

For details on how to book, dates available and what's included, see below.

What's included

You’ll stay for two nights at the Kyriad Hotel à Disneyland Paris , where you’ll relax in a spacious double or twin room complete with a modern en suite bathroom, air con, TV and Wi-Fi, ensuring you have everything needed for a comfortable break.

How to redeem the offer

Visit the Wowcher website HERE and choose from the following dates:

London Departures - Two Nights - From £99pp:

- Nov 2018 - £99pp - 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28.

- Dec 2018 - £99pp - 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19.

- Aug 2018 - £220pp - 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31.

- Aug 2018 - £260pp - 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11-22, 24.

- Sep 2018 - £140pp - 10-13, 16-19, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30.

- Sep 2018 - £180pp - 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 14, 15, 20, 22, 28, 29.

- Oct 2018 - £130pp - 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18.

- Oct 2018 - £170pp - 5, 6, 12, 13, 19-31.

- Nov 2018 - £125pp - 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30.

- Dec 2018 - £130pp - 1, 6, 7, 8, 20, 21.

- Dec 2018 - £180pp - 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31.

- Jan 2019 - £120pp - 6-31.

- Feb 2019 - £120pp - 1-7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28.

- Feb 2019 - £135pp - 8, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23.

Manchester Departures - Two Nights - From £119pp:

- Nov 2018 - £119pp - 7, 13, 14, 15, 21, 22, 26, 28.

- Dec 2018 - £119pp - 9, 10, 13, 15, 16.

- Jan 2019 - £119pp - 6, 7, 10, 12-17, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29.

- Feb 2019 - £119pp - 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 25, 27, 28.

- Aug 2018 - £320pp - 2, 4, 8, 11-22, 24, 27, 29, 30, 31.

- Aug 2018 - £370pp - 1, 3, 5, 9, 10, 26, 28.

- Sep 2018 - £160pp - 10, 12, 16, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26.

- Sep 2018 - £220pp - 2, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 27, 30.

- Oct 2018 - £155pp - 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17.

- Oct 2018 - £230pp - 1, 4, 5, 7, 12, 18, 20, 26, 28, 29, 31.

- Nov 2018 - £150pp - 3-12, 16, 17, 18, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 29, 30.

- Dec 2018 - £140pp - 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 12, 14, 17.

- Dec 2018 - £170pp - 1, 6, 8, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22.

- Jan 2019 - £135pp - 5, 8, 9, 11, 21, 26, 30, 31.

- Feb 2019 - £150pp - 4, 11, 12, 13, 15, 21, 23, 24, 26.

Glasgow Departures - Two Nights - From £129pp:

- Nov 2018 - £129pp - 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 25, 26, 27.

- Dec 2018 - £129pp - 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18.

- Jan 2019 - £129pp - 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30, 31.

- Feb 2019 - £129pp - 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 18, 19, 25, 26, 27, 28.

- Aug 2018 - £310pp - 16, 22, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31.

- Aug 2018 - £360pp - 1, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26.

- Sep 2018 - £220pp - 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 30.

- Sep 2018 - £280pp - 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 13, 14, 21, 23, 25, 26.

- Oct 2018 - £160pp - 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 24, 29.

- Oct 2018 - £200pp - 2, 5, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30.

- Nov 2018 - £180pp - 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30.

- Dec 2018 - £150pp - 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 19.

- Feb 2019 - £150pp - 1, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 24.

You will then have a number to call to book- OR scour the deals pages for more fantastic breaks at Wowcher.