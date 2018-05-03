The video will start in 8 Cancel

Swimming is great when you want to get fit or just relax.

But it's a lot more fun when you throw water slides, wave pools, tubing slides, splash pools and other fun stuff into the mix.

The newish Huddersfield Leisure Centre has a splash centre and if you're after even bigger thrills there are some dedicated water fun parks within an easy drive of Huddersfield.

Some have a variety of slides to suit your courage and thrill-seeking level plus water cannons and stuff your kids will love climbing over.

They're all indoor so you can enjoy them even if there's a subzero blizzard outside.

One even offers outdoor swimming in heated water all year round. It's a bit more of drive but it's worth it.

Richard Dunn Sports Centre

Rooley Avenue, Bradford, BD6 1EZ

(Image: MEN Media)

How far is it from Huddersfield? 9 miles, 25 minutes by car

What's it got? A 'Cobra' long slide and a 'Zambezee' tubing slide, plus a 25m leisure pool and sauna

When's it open? Centre is open Monday to Thursday 6.30am to 10pm, Friday 6.30am to 9pm, Saturday 8am to 5pm, Sunday 9am to 5pm. Splash area hours may vary. Visit website for details.

How much? Adult £7.80, children £5.15, family of four £20.75

Contact? Bradford Council website or call: 01274 434700

Calypso Cove

The Metrodome, Queens Ground, Queens Road, Barnsley, S71 1AN

(Image: Welcome to Yorkshire)

How far is it from Huddersfield? 19 miles, 45 minutes by car

What's it got? Many slides, a sunken galleon plus lane swimming pool, training pool, diving boards and water relaxation areas.

When's it open? Term time: Monday to Friday 4pm to 8pm, weekend 10am to 5pm. School holidays: Monday to Friday 10am to 7pm, weekend and bank holidays 10am to 5pm

How much? Typically for 90 minutes: adults £7.50, children £5.80, under 3s £2, family £23.30. It's cheaper off-peak (Monday to Friday, 4pm to 9pm during term-time). Express tickets which allow you join the fast queues for features are more expensive.

Contact? Website or call: 01226 730060

The Dome

Doncaster Lakeside, Bawtry Rd, Doncaster DN4 7PD

(Image: Welcome to Yorkshire)

How far is it from Huddersfield? 45 miles, 1hr 5min by car

What's it got? Four slides, wild water rapids, seven pools and water chill out areas

When's it open? Centre is open Monday to Thursday 6am to 10pm, Friday 6am to 9pm, weekend 7am to 7pm. Splash area hours may vary. Visit website for details.

How much? Typically £4 adults, £3 kids, under 5s go free

Contact? Website or call: 01302 370777

Alpamare

Burniston Road, Scarborough, YO12 6PH

(Image: Evening Gazette)

How far is it from Huddersfield? 90 miles, 2hr by car

What's it got? One slide 'Snow Storm' is the height of more than three double-decker buses.

You ride down it on a large lilo which can carry up to four people.

'Olympic Run' is the slide right next to Snow Storm and is designed for two riders.

There are two heated outdoor pools including the Infinity Pool with message jets, whirlpools and bubble benches.

When's it open? All year 10am to 10pm (10am to 9pm Sunday)

How much? £19 adults, £15 children, £60 family of four

Contact? 01723 861431 www.alpamare.co.uk

And let's not forget...

Huddersfield Leisure Centre Spring Grove St, Huddersfield HD1 4BP

What's it got? The new(ish) Huddersfield Leisure Centre has a 'Splash Centre' as well as regular swimming pools. It has a water slide, a tubing half pipe plus splash pools.

When's it open? Monday - Friday 10am to 6:30pm (slides open 4pm to 6:30pm)

Saturday - Sunday 10am - 6pm (slides open all day)

How much? £5.95 adults, £4.50 children 3-16, £15.95 family

Contact? Website or call: 01484 766269