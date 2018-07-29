Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is the end of the summer holidays looking like a lifetime away already?

Well, perhaps next week is covered at least as a huge inflatable adventure park is coming to Brighouse.

Wellholme Park will be home to a giant assault course - 100 feet long - and a 220 square feet body zorbing arena.

Children will be able to have a go on a mega Harry Potter slide complete with a huge Harry and Hagrid and The Beast - a 9 metere high combination slide.

There will also be a range of smaller inflatable slides and castles.

Parents with small children don't need to worry either. A brand new toddler zone with soft play and mini inflatables will be in the park as well as a face painting stand.

It was a huge success when JK Events brought their inflatable adventure park to Brighouse for a weekend on June 9 and 10. This time though, they will be sticking around for an entire week - from Monday July 30 to Sunday August 5.

Kris Longshaw, from JK Events, said: "We're back by popular demand! Come and join us for some fantastic inflatable fun."

Entry wristbands cost £8 or attractions can be paid for individually for between £1.50 and £2.50.

The park will be open from 10am to 5pm every day.