Is the end of the summer holidays looking like a lifetime away already?
Well, perhaps next week is covered at least as a huge inflatable adventure park is coming to Brighouse.
Wellholme Park will be home to a giant assault course - 100 feet long - and a 220 square feet body zorbing arena.
Children will be able to have a go on a mega Harry Potter slide complete with a huge Harry and Hagrid and The Beast - a 9 metere high combination slide.
There will also be a range of smaller inflatable slides and castles.
Parents with small children don't need to worry either. A brand new toddler zone with soft play and mini inflatables will be in the park as well as a face painting stand.
It was a huge success when JK Events brought their inflatable adventure park to Brighouse for a weekend on June 9 and 10. This time though, they will be sticking around for an entire week - from Monday July 30 to Sunday August 5.
Kris Longshaw, from JK Events, said: "We're back by popular demand! Come and join us for some fantastic inflatable fun."
Entry wristbands cost £8 or attractions can be paid for individually for between £1.50 and £2.50.
The park will be open from 10am to 5pm every day.