Get ready for an inflatable party in the park.

The unique event in coming to Wellholme Park in Brighouse this weekend, June 9 and 10 between 10am and 5pm.

Organiser Kris Longshaw, of JK Events, said: “It features some of the countries biggest and best inflatables, from the Giant Assault Course measuring a staggering 100ft, to Body Zorbing - the latest craze sweeping the country, the Mega Slides and smaller castles and Noahs Ark for the toddlers.”

There will be characters from children’s TV shows, plus other family fun.

The body zorbs allow you to run, walk, jump, flip, bounce, back roll and more inside the 220sq metre inflatable arena.

For little people, the Toddler Zone will have slides, a bouncy castle and playpen.

Each activity will cost either £1.50 or £2 a go and discount vouchers have been circulated through schools and shops in the area. There will also be some discount vouchers on site.

Wellhome Park is off Bradford Road in Brighouse. The park and play areas remain open during the inflatable event.