Ever fancied a go at the classic game show ‘It’s a Knockout’?

Well this is your chance.

A day of inflatable fun, foamy chaos and team competition is coming to Huddersfield this September.

Groups of 10 will go head to head in a series of challenges and crazy games at the DRAM Sports and Community Centre in Dalton on September 15.

Teams will take on such tasks as bumpy wheel barrows, fancy dress races and clambering through an assault course while being doused in over 5,000 litres of foam and water,

At the end of the day the winners will be crowned ‘It’s A Knockout’ champions.

Over 180 people are expected to enter the event, which will raise money for Kirkwood Hospice.

Families, friends and work colleagues from around Huddersfield are encouraged to get involved.

Local businesses Ridley and Hall Solicitors, Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing, Direct Blinds and SB Homes have all signed up already.

Meltham-based manufacturer Rosenbauer UK is set to provide a fire truck to supply the 5,000 litres of water on the day.

Kate Leadbeater, of Kirkwood Hospice, said: “It’s a Knockout is a well-remembered comedy TV classic, which has been brought to life by Graham Fisher’s International for over 30 years. It’s a fun, entertaining event that you can’t help but laugh at and enjoy. We’re delighted by the teams who’ve already signed up and are looking forward to the tough – but light-hearted – competition on the day.

“Spectators are also welcome to join us and cheer on the teams, so it’s a real day out to be enjoyed by all the family!”

Entry costs £100 per team of 10, and each group must pledge to raise a minimum of £600 in sponsorship. Participants must be aged 16 or above.

More information, as well as registration forms, can be found at www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk or by calling the Kirkwood Hospice fundraising team on 01484 557911.