If you like dogs great and small then don’t miss the annual Doggy Dash for Life in Huddersfield’s Beaumont Park on Sunday, June 3.

Last year around 70 dogs - of all shapes, sizes and breeds - and their owners took part in the 3K walk/run around the scenic park, raising £1,600 for both Cancer Research UK and the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford branch. The event, now in its sixth year, is so popular that organisers are expecting a similar or even greater turnout this year.

Lauren Moore, from the RSPCA, said: “The dogs just get so excited as soon as they arrive at the park, I think they enjoy it even more than the owners. It’s great fun and everyone has a wonderful time.”

The Doggy Dash starts at 11.30am – with registration from 10.30am. While some competitors whizz around the course, others take their time and simply enjoy the occasion. “There are always a few competitive people,” says Lauren, “but it’s a sponsored walk to raise awareness of both charities and responsible dog ownership. No-one has to race if they don’t want to, you can jog or walk. But we encourage people to get sponsorship.”

Doggy dash around Beaumont Park raises vital cash for two charities

After the Doggy Dash there’s a Dog Show at 1pm, with six classes that include ‘dog with the waggiest tail’, ‘best rescue’ and ‘eyes that smile’. The show is open to all dog owners, not just those who took part in the race.

As well as the two main events, the park will host trade stalls selling food, drink, gifts and other produce – both for humans and their canine companions. Entry to the Doggy Dash is £12 (register on the Doggy Dash for Life Huddersfield Facebook page) but admission to the park is free. As Lauren says: “It’s a great event for spectators too and there will be all sorts of local trade stalls, so you could pop down to watch the race, do a bit of shopping or enjoy a picnic lunch.”