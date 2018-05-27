Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ride on Freddie the Fire Engine, learn how to deal with a chip pan fire and see an aerial rescue display – all at the Huddersfield Fire Station Emergency Services Day on Saturday, June 9.

The family event, at the Outcote Bank station, off the A62 ring road, runs from 11am until 4pm. Admission is free.

Officers from both the police force and ambulance service will be joining their fire service colleagues, providing a series of demonstrations. There will also be fun attractions – trampolines, bumper boats, raffle, face painting, refreshments and a barbecue.

This year’s open day is a fund-raiser for the Firefighters Charity and Huddersfield’s own Ruddi’s Retreat.