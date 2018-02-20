The video will start in 8 Cancel

Children's TV favourite Peppa Pig will be appearing at Halifax Victoria Theatre, in June.

The popular character will be appearing live on stage along with her brother George and father Daddy Pig, in Peppa Pig's Adventure, at the theatre on June 20 and 21.

The Victoria website says: "Join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

"With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music.

"The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter-patter of rain.

"Safe and warm inside their tents the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in."

Tickets (£18.75 adults, £16.75 children) are available from the Halifax Victoria website .

Peppa Pig began on Channel 5 in 2004 and has since become popular among children in the UK and around the world.

While the programme is clearly aimed at preschool children, its subtle dry humour has gained the show adult fans.