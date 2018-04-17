Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the UK’s longest-running summer camps will be welcoming children again this year - and it’s in Kirklees.

Booking has opened for Kirklees Summer Playcamp 2018 which runs each summer for around four weeks at Woolley Edge Scout Camp on land off junction 38 of the M1.

Six groups of 75 children aged 9-12 stay at the camp for a period of four days and three nights, sleeping in tents with their friends in groups of three or four. They are supervised by experienced volunteers, many of whom return each year.

The experience has been a mainstay of children’s summer fun for more than 40 years. Last year children were able to take part in games in the woods, a pirate walk, waterslide and to try their hand at archery.

This year, for the first time, the camp is able to accept children from outside Kirklees, meaning youngsters from Wakefield, Leeds, Barnsley and Sheffield can join in.

The Playcamp also offers subsidised places for children from low income families.

Duncan and Jane Haywood have been camp leaders since 1988. They were awarded MBEs in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2005 for their work at the camp since 1976.

They said: “We are really looking forward to this summer and helping the children have a good time.”

The dates for summer 2018 are:

Camp 1: Monday - Thursday (July 23-26)

Camp 2: Friday - Monday (July 27-30)

Camp 3: Wednesday - Saturday (August 1-4)

Camp 4: Sunday - Wednesday (August 5-8)

Camp 5: Friday - Monday (August 10-13)

Camp 6: Tuesday - Friday (August 14-17)

For more information or to book your child’s place visit www.kirkleessummerplaycamp.com