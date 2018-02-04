Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s the first half term of the year and there’s plenty for families to do in our corner of Yorkshire. So, if you’re holidaying at home then use our guide to plan a great day out.

We’ve covered everything from the chance to be a junior surgeon or go down a coal mine, to meeting Fenella the Holmfirth tiger and new-born lambs. Our guide takes in low-cost or free events; arts and theatre; and venues further afield.

Events for Animal Lovers.

Cannon Hall is once again hosting its Lambing Festival during half term. Around 300 ewes at the Cawthorne Farm are currently expecting and should be delivering their precious bundles of wool in the two weeks leading up to February 25. The festival includes daily talks on lambs and sheep; lamb bottle-feeding demonstrations; tractor trailer rides and other animal-related activities. Entry is £7.95 for all. Visit cannonhallfarm.co.uk for opening times and bookings.

Bagshaw Museum, Batley, is hosting a special half term day of bird-related activities, featuring Snowy the owl, on Tuesday, February 20, at 11am, 1pm and 2pm. Sessions cost £2 per child and no booking is necessary.

Tolson Museum, Huddersfield, has an activity day on Wednesday, February 21, themed around National Nest Box Week. Sessions are at 11am, 1pm and 4pm cost £3 per child.

Free pet workshops at Pets at Home, Huddersfield, from February 10 to 25, on how to care and keep gerbils. The workshops are part of the store’s My Pet Pals Activity Club. Places need to be booked at petsathom.com/workshops

Be an artist.

Oakwell Hall, Birstall, is offering free Art in the Barn sessions every day from Saturday, February 17, until Sunday, February 25, from 11am.

Huddersfield Art Gallery’s drop-in family art day on Thursday, February 22, gives children the chance to take inspiration from the gallery’s collection and then make their own art. It runs from 1pm until 3pm. Cost is £1 per child.

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park in West Bretton is running a series of family-friendly events inspired by its collection in the beautiful parkland, including Ai Wei Wei’s Zodiac Heads. There’s also a workshop to make demonstration placards and create a protest song to mark United Nations’ World Day of Social Justic. For details of all events visit ysp.org.uk. Admission is free and most children’s activities are free or low cost.

Enjoy live performance

Huddersfield Town Hall is the venue for The Mrs Sunderland Festival, taking place every day throughout half term. Entry to hear contestants perform in one of the North’s biggest music festivals is from £4 a session.

The Lawrence Batley Theatre hosts the true story of the Holmfirth tiger Fenella in a production, A Tiger’s Tale, by the M6 Theatre Company, on Saturday, February 17. Fenella’s journey from circus train in South Africa to West Yorkshire, with a family of acrobats, is told using circus skills, puppetry, live music and song. Suitable for ages four to 10, tickets are £8 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528. There are shows at 1pm and 3.30pm.

Circus skills, illusion and magic come to the Lawrence Batley Theatre on Saturday, February 24, with the High Jinx Show, presented by Michael Jordan. Suitable for all ages, tickets are £10 for children under 10 and £12.50 for adults. Performance at 6.30pm. Booking details as above.

An introduction to Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar is on offer at the Bradford Alhambra’s Studio from Wednesday, February 21, until Saturday, February 24. Part of the First Encounters With Shakespeare series by the Royal Shakespeare Company it is aimed at youngsters aged from seven to 13. The adaptation is 90 minutes long. Tickets for the show (all day-time performances) are £6.50 for children and £12 for adults. Visit bradford-theatres.co.uk for details.

It’s still panto time in Meltham where The Stage Company is performing Peter Pan at the Parish Church Hall from Wednesday, February 14, until Saturday, February 17, with a matinee at the weekend. Tickets are £7 for adults and £5 for concessions; available from The Flower Box in Meltham by calling 01484 684998.

There’s also panto for half term in St Philips Community Centre, Birchencliffe, where The Cliffites are presenting Sleeping Beauty. The show runs from Tuesday, February 20, until Saturday, February 24. Tickets are £4 to £7 from ticketsource.co.uk/thecliffites. There’s a matinee on Saturday.

Eureka!, the national museum for children in Halifax, is spending half term celebrating the 250th anniversary of the man who ‘invented’ circus, Philip Astley. Circus 250 will have juggling and street performers as well as other themed activities. Tickets are £12.95 for adults and children over three, £5.25 for toddlers aged one to two, and free for infants. Visit eureka.org.uk for opening times.

Oscar Wilde’s children’s classic The Selfish Giant is at The Civic, Barnsley, on Sunday, February 18, from 2.30pm. Performed by Wrongsemble, a West Yorkshire, company, the show is aimed at little ones aged three to seven and tells the tale of a giant who learns kindness from children. It fetures music, puppetry and song. Tickets are £5 to £8 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Try your hand at surgery

The Thackray Medical Museum in Leeds is offering youngsters the chance to hone their surgical skills with a series of kidney-dissection workshops from February 12 to 23 (weekdays) at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. There’s an additional charge of £3 to be a junior surgeon and all children must be supervised by an accompanying adult. Entry to the museum is £7.95 per person. A small number of advance bookings are being accepted for the workshops. Visit thackraymedicalmuseum.co.uk for details.

Go underground

The National Coalmining Museum near Wakefield has a programme of half term activities Half Term@Pit that include the chance to see photographs taken on a huge, industrial camera made in the 19th century, as well as learn about the mining industry. Entry to the museum is free. Check out ncm.org.uk for details and to book an underground visit.

Meet warrior women.

The Royal Armouries, Leeds, is taking a close look at some of history’s most renowned warrior and campaigners – from Joan of Arc to the Suffragettes – in a week of talks, live performances and family activities. Check out the 17th century swordsmanship of La Maupin or Edith Garrud’s ‘Suffrajitsu’. Entry is free.