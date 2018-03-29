Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families looking for activities this Easter need look no further.

Here’s a round-up of some local events and some within easy travelling distance and suitable for children and adults of all ages.

Friday March 30

Cadbury’s Easter Egg Hunt at the National Trust Marsden Moor Estate, The Old Goods Yard, Station Road, Marsden, 10am, £2 per person.

Come and hunt for the clues to claim your Cadbury’s Easter Egg, the hunt will take about 45 minutes. This event is always very popular and organisers recommend early arrival to avoid disappointment. Start at Marsden NT Office - adjacent to Marsden railway station.

There is also a plant sale at the same time.

Saturday March 31 to Monday April 2

Safe Anchor Trust Open Day at Shepley Bridge Marina, Steanard Lane, Mirfield, 10am-4.30pm.

Volunteers will be running free, 50 minute trips on the Calder & Hebble Navigation from the marina.

Two of the four canal boats are easy access boats.

The cafe will be open and children can enjoy a model garden railway featuring Thomas the Tank Engine.

In addition to Easter weekend, further Open Days are planned for May 6-7; May 26-28; July 7-8; August 25-27 and September 29-30.

Saturday March 31

Easter activities at Bagshaw Museum in Batley, midday-4pm.

Easter crafts and an egg hunt will take place. Families can drop in at any time to take part. There’s a £2 charge per child.

There will be a free themed trail around the museum throughout the Easter holidays.

Easter Sunday, April 1

Beaumont Park Easter Family Fun Day, 1pm-4pm.

Hunt for Easter bunnies, plus a competition for youngsters to find 12 cartoon bunnies hidden around 22 acres of Victorian park, with Easter egg prizes for the three most successful hunters.

There’s also a quiz, children’s arts and crafts sessions, the Visitor Centre will be open, plus there will be a raffle, tombola and music.

All proceeds go towards the Friends of Beaumont Park which funds the continuing restoration and improvements at the park.

April 4, 6 and 8

Learn to Fish at Woodhouse Mill Ponds on Leeds Road in Huddersfield is hosting three Learn to Fish sessions for youngsters.

The pond is stocked with all manner of freshwater fish - from carp and chub to roach and tench. Sessions begin at 10am each day and cost £2.50.

All children must be accompanied by an adult. Equipment will be provided. Booking essential. Call Steve Kelly on 07811 314365.

Monday April 9

Stirley Community Farm, Newsome, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust-run farm will open it’s doors for some Easter themed fun around the farm!

All Easter:

Yorkshire Sculpture Park has a series of events on for families.

April 1-3 and 8-10 the Make Yourself at Home runs, it’s a free drop-in event with activities based on current exhibitions at YSP.

April 3, 10: Outdoor Sculpture Building, £3 for all ages. Crate your own sculpture.

April 5, 12, Hidden Forest Open Day, free aimed at under 5s. Jump, launch, make and sing at this event.

For times and more events at YSP visit ysp.org.uk .

All Easter:

National Railway Museum, York.

If you’re looking for a day out then the National Railway Museum is hosting two weeks of fun for all the family from treasure hunts to make your own Flying Scotsman.

Activities include a ‘Treasure Hunters’ interactive app to explore the museum displays from a fresh perspective. The app has been designed by Aardman Interactive, creators of Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and new movie Early Man.

From March 30-April 8 families can get crafty and learn about how a steam engine works by making their own Flying Scotsman model - book online to guarantee a place.

Plus there are interactive science shows, the chance to learn more about early railway inventors and see the current train attractions.

Visit: www.nrm.org.uk/planavisit/events/easter-family-fun for more details.