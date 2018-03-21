Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vivid festival of light in Clayton West has inspired a new event in a neighbouring village.

Last November’s Light Up The Woods (LUTW), which took place at Cliffe Woods, is scheduled to be repeated on November 10 this year.

But before that a new event inspired by LUTW is scheduled to take place in Meltham on October 27.

A third spin-off is happening at Holmfirth ’s Pleasure Gardens in September.

Like LUTW, the Meltham event will be volunteer run and is scheduled to take place at Meltham’s Memorial Gardens.

Both festivals are now seeking members of their communities to get involved.

The lights at the festivals are all made from recycled or recyclable materials by local groups and range from simple creations from playgroups through to complex works of art produced by craftspeople looking to explore new areas of interest.

One of the prime groups involved at LUTW, Upper Dearne Valley Navigators, is planning to be providing lights and a firestaff display to both Holmfirth and Meltham events, in addition to the Clayton West event in November.

LUTW representatives have now Meltham’s Walkers Are Welcome group where there was a positive exchange of ideas and an agreement for mutual support in creating displays to exchange between the festivals.

Claire Westwood, from the LUTW project said: “It was fantastic to see the enthusiasm in Meltham for something that started out as a daft idea after a barbecue in Cliffe Woods.”

Ann Jurczyszyn from Walker are Welcome, said: “Thanks to the LUTW team for coming across and inspiring us with their enthusiasm.

“I think that we are all looking forward to building these light events into something special for our local communities. We want as many local groups to become involved as we can. This has the potential to be something really special.”

Anyone interested in joining any of these events can make an intitial contact through the ‘Light Up The Woods’ Facebook page.