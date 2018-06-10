Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lindley residents are preparing for their busiest weekend of the year when the Huddersfield village hosts a midsummer street party, carnival, 10k run and 2K family fun run.

The festivities kick off on Friday, June 29, with an evening of live music, entertainment, food and drink in Lidget Street. While the event runs from 6pm until 8pm, with shops staying open for the street party, the village’s main street will be closed to traffic from 5.30pm until 8.30pm.

On Saturday, June 30, it’s carnival time on the Fern Lea recreation ground. Now in its 11th year, the Lindley Carnival 2018 is celebrating 100 years of the Royal Air Force and Armed Forces Day. It will be officially opened by Gordon Cotterill, one of the remaining RAF bomber crew from WWII, a member of the RAFA Huddersfield and a former teacher at Salendine Nook school.

Lindley’s Cllr Cahal Burke, says around 2,000 people are expected to attend the weekend festival. He added: “It’s now well established and has become more than just a community event for people in Lindley. It’s all run by volunteers and has grown and grown over the years. This year we have teamed up with the RAF Association Huddersfield Branch as our chosen charity and cadets will be giving out the medals to those completing the running events.”

The carnival, originally founded back in 1945 and revived by the Lindley Community Group in 2007, takes place from 1pm until 4pm on Saturday and will feature entertainment by the award-winning Lindley Junior School Choir and youngsters from Lindley Infant School.

Rounding off a weekend of activities in the village, Sunday will see 500 runners competing in the 10K event, which starts at 9.30am near Lindley Library in Lidget Street. The race will close off Lidget Street from 7am until 12.30pm; West St and Weatherhill Road from 8.30am until 10.30am; and Acre Street between 8am and 10am. Runners will make their way along Lindley Moor Road, New Hey Road, Edgerton Grove Road, Edgerton Road and Halifax Road before returning to Lidget Street. The fun-runners event is at 9am, also from Lidget Street.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Such is the popularity of the 10K that more than 450 people had signed up for the race a month before the big day and organisers expected to fill all the places by mid June. However, there’s still time to apply through the Lindley Community Group website lindleygroup.org.uk

Parking over the weekend in Lindley could be difficult, as the village has only one small dedicated car park, which is closed on the 10K race day. Cllr Burke says: “There is limited parking near the recreation ground on Saturday and we cordon off roads nearby so that residents are not affected. Most people in Lindley can walk to the carnival but we do get people coming to it from outside the area who will need to look for on-street parking.

“This is going to be a fantastic weekend of events promoting Lindley, all our local shops, businesses and everything Lindley has to offer. We would not be able to put on these events without the support from our community, all the volunteers who help and our local businesses who sponsor the weekend.”