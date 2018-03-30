Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work by some of the UK’s most famous living artists, including Grayson Perry and Tracey Emin, arrives at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park on Good Friday, March 30.

In My Shoes: Art and the Self since the 1990s explores ways in which artists represent themselves and encompasses a range of media – from film and photography to sculpture. There’s even a mock-up of a shoe shop. If you’re thinking of a day out in the countryside over Easter then why not drop in to the sculpture park in West Bretton, enjoy a bracing walk in the grounds, have a cuppa in the cafe and then take in the exhibition.

Included in the show is portraiture by Jananne Al-Ani of her mother and sisters in traditional Eastern and Western clothing; a Saatchi Collection installation from Bedwyr Williams that takes the form of a shoe shop; an appliqued blanket by Tracey Emin; a series of layered pictures of mother and son by Stewart Home; and a film by Rachel Maclean, in which the artist plays every role. Visitors will be invited to wear a pair of size 13 shoes while exploring the exhibition – quite literally walking in the artist’s kingsize shoes.

The work of more than 25 artists, members of the ‘Young British Artists’ generation, In My Shoes is a new Arts Council Collection touring exhibition but can be seen first at the YSP in West Bretton. It leaves the park’s Longside Gallery on Monday, June 18, for venues around the country.

Self portraiture has long been a source of inspiration to artists, but many contemporary artists have taken the genre beyond the traditional oil painting or drawing, even moving towards the ‘selfie’ so prevalent today. As Jill Constantine, Director of Arts Council Collection, explains: “This timely exhibition steps away from conventional self-portraiture to show how artists explore their own identities..... and offers us an insight into what fires their creativity. Some of the results are disturbing, playful or poignant – but this exhibition captures the breadth of imagination and vitality of work being produced by artists in this country today.”

* The YSP is also about to host a striking white wool and wire installation by Japanese performance artist Chiharu Shiota, Memory of the Ocean. The three-dimensional woollen thread work, created for the park’s 18th century Chapel gallery, is woven from 2,000 balls of wool. It can be seen from Friday, March 30, until the beginning of September.

Entrance to the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, which is open every day, is free, but there is a charge for parking. There’s full disabled access to buildings on the site and much of the outdoor sculpture.