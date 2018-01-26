Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Royal Armouries in Leeds has announced it’s biggest-ever Easter Tournament.

Tickets have gone on sale for a weekend of authentic medieval jousting, with teams from France, Poland and Australia competing against Team England.

There will be two live shows each day from Friday, March 30, until Monday, April 2. This year will see more world-class female jousters in action than ever before, as well as world champion Phil Leitch from Team Australia.

The Easter Tournament is the highlight event in the Armouries’ holiday programme and tickets always sell out fast. It’s £25 for a single day family ticket for Friday, Saturday or Sunday, and £39 for a family ticket for the grand finale on Monday. Individual tickets range from £6 to £14. Entry to the museum is free and it’s open from 10am until 5pm every day.

Visitors to the museum on the weekend of March 24 and 25 will have an opportunity to see the home team knights in training for the tournament. After the tournament, on April 7 and 8, the Armouries is hosting a War of the Roses themed weekend that will include battle re-enactments and a medieval encampment.

For details of how to book seats in the outdoor tiltyard for the shows visit royalarmouries.org