Two top children’s TV characters are coming to a West Yorkshire stage later this year.

Victoria Theatre has announced that Teletubbies Live and Bing Live will be staged at the Halifax theatre.

The Teletubbies’ first ever theatre show has been created especially for little ones.

Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and the Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world which captures young children’s imaginations.

There will be four shows over two dates - Saturday and Sunday September 15 and 16 at 10am and 1pm.

Then in November Bing and his friends are coming to Halifax in the first ever Bing stage show.

Join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they find out how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs. Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to pla

Bing Live is on Saturday November 10 at 4pm and Sunday November 11 at 10am and 1pm. Children under 12 months do not need a ticket for this event and can go free.

Visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk for more details and ticket information.