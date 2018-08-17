The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of the country's biggest portable rides is thrilling visitors at Cambridge Road funfair.

'Vertigo' stands tall above all the other attractions as it sends riders 40 metres into the air at speeds of up to 60mph.

Two cars each seat four people with two looking forwards and two looking backwards.

It is one of three of the largest rides at the park that visitors can only get access to if they buy a special 'Xtreme' wristband.

The other Xtreme rides are 'eXtreme' - a pendulum ride that sends suspended seats swinging over 90° into the air at a height of 20 metres - and Spanish ride Tagada, which is described as "pure jumping madness."

Visitors must be taller than 1.4m to buy an Xtreme wristband, which costs £7.99 and gets you three hours in the park.

A regular wristband costs £5 for three hours and gets you access to very other attraction including a Disney Dumbo ride, dodgems, waltzers, the Twister Rage Cage and the Sky Dancer.

There is also plenty of kids rides for the little ones.

The fun park is in town for five days from Thursday.