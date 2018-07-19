Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s high summer and the beginning of the school holidays - time to enjoy outdoor entertainment.

The weekend of July 20 to 22 sees two major music festivals, a beer festival, open air concerts in two Huddersfield parks and the start of a summer of fun at the nearby National Children’s Museum.

Take your pick of the al fresco events.

Underneath the Stars, Cawthorne: July 20 to 22.

The folk music festival at Cinderhills Farm takes off once more, with home-grown talent Kate Rusby and her family at the controls. She’s headlining alongside Steve Earle & The Dukes, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain and Lau. This family-friendly festival offers every type of folk, jazz, roots, bluegrass, fusion and Americana music. For ticket details visit www.underthestarsfest.co.uk/tickets

The Big Summer Festival, Eureka!: Saturday, July 21, to September 2.

The National Children’s Museum in Halifax launches a summer-long mix of science, storytelling, craft activities and digital workshops in the grounds. Admission to the activities and the museum is £5.25 for 1 to 2 years and £12.95 for ages 3 and over.

Wannasee, Greenhead Park: Saturday, July 21.

The tribute festival returns to Huddersfield for the third year, promising a line-up of everyone from Bowie and Coldplay to Pink. Gates open at 11am and there’s music until 10.30pm. Tickets for this family-friendly event are from £20. Visit wannaseefestival.com for details.

Open air concert, Beaumont Park Bandstand: Sunday, July 22.

Huddersfield Wind Band performs from 2pm - one of a series of free outdoor events around the region this summer.

Emley Brass Band concert, Moldgreen: Sunday, July 22.

The band has chosen the theme Heroes and Villains for a summer concert series of family-friendly music. This one, in Christ Church, starts at 2pm. Tickets are £6 (free to the under 10s) on the door.

Bower Beer Fest, Hall Bower Club: July 20 to 22.

Real ales, lager and cider are on offer at this Huddersfield beer festival: open from 6pm until 11pm on Friday and from noon until 11pm on Saturday and Sunday.