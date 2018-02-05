Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s everything from panto - oh yes, there is – to a vintage dance and a musical about the menopause on offer in our corner of Yorkshire this February.

Aladdin, Southgate Theatre, Honley, from Friday, February 9, until Saturday, February 17.

Honley Players present their annual pantomime, adapted by Ruth Jepson and Jenny Taylor. The classical story of a magical lamp, lovelorn princess and rags-to-riches boy has evening performances on February 9, 10, 14, 16 and 17 and matinees on February 10, 11 and 17. Tickets are £5 and £7 from southgatetheatre.org or on the door.

Bob Hinchliffe classic rock and blues, TopSpot Snooker Club, Huddersfield, Saturday, February 10.

The snooker hall on Wakefield Road is hosting a musical event, starting at 9pm.

The History Wardrobe, Bagshaw Museum, Batley, Sunday, February 11.

The popular ‘theatre’ company reveals what it was like for women running a household on wartime rations in a costume-in-context presentation, V for Victory. The ‘players’ don authentic outfits to reconstruct wartime women’s lives. The presentation starts at 2pm, tickets are £12.50 from 01924 324765.

Graham Fellows at Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, Tuesday, February 13.

In the guise of his comic character John Shuttleworth, Graham Fellows has been entertaining for 25 years. He comes to the area with his show Completely Out of Character – a quirky mix of song, stories and reminiscences about being Jilted John, he is also known as a former suitor of Gail in Coronation Street. Tickets are £13 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Play about the Grunwick Strike, Marsden Mechanics, Tuesday, February 13.

A ground-breaking strike by a group of workers at a film processing factory in 1976 raised the issue of human rights. Protesting at unfair working conditions, bullying and low pay, the women became known as the ‘strikers in saris’ and were supported by thousands of trade unionists. Townsend Productions brings this story to life on the stage in We Are the Lions, Mr Manager! It’s in Marsden for just one night. Tickets are £11 to £13 from marsdenmechanics.co.uk

WarHorse, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, from Wednesday, Feb 14.

The acclaimed National Theatre production, which spent eight years in the West End, tells the story of a horse sold to the cavalry and shipped to France during WWI and is based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo. It’s on until Saturday, March 10. Tickets are £27.50 to £54 from bradford-theatres.co.uk

Accordionist Teodoro Anzellotti plays at St Paul’s Hall, Huddersfield, Thursday, February 15.

The virtuoso musician presents an evening of new music, including pieces by Huddersfield composers. Tickets are £5 and £7.50 from store.hud.ac.uk

Beehives, Bobs & Blow-Dries, Civic Theatre, Barnsley, from Saturday, February 17.

A new exhibition dedicated to the history of hairdressing offers archive photography, a collection of wigs and charts hair styles from the 1940s to the present day. Definitely one for vintage lovers. The exhibition, which closes on April 7, covers everything from the rise of the celebrity hairstylist and black hair salons to social change and the way it affects hair fashions. Entry free.

Alun Cochrane, Civic Theatre, Barnsley, Saturday, February 17.

The stand-up Yorkshire comedian has a new show, Alunish Cochranish, that teases masses of material from the simplest of subject matter. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets are £12.50 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Blitz Belles and Bombshells, Cleckheaton Town Hall, Saturday, February 17.

Vintage favourites from the age of jive, waltz and Lindy hop by the Ashby Big Band and Kitty LaMare will give dancers plenty to keep them on their toes at this dance event. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk

Chantel McGregor, Marsh Blues Club, Huddersfield, Saturday, February 17.

Former female guitar prodigy Chantel McGregor performs rock blues with her band at the Ukrainian Club, Halifax Road. Tickets are £15 in advance from guerrillapromotions.co.uk or £17.50 on the door.

Art History Lecture, Bagshaw Museum, Batley, Sunday, February 18.

Art historian Simon Poe concludes a series of lectures on 19th and 20th century British artists known for their illustration work with a talk that looks at some of the giants of the golden age of illustration. Starts at 2.30pm; admission is £3.50. No booking needed.

Menopause the Musical, Victoria Theatre, Tuesday, February 20.

Featuring Cheryl Fergison (Eastenders), Maureen Nolan (The Nolans), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and hilary O’Neil (Copy Cats), this all-singing and dancing show celebrates, if that’s the right word, everything about the menopause – from hot sweats to memory loss. Innuendo-laden pop classics abound in a musical that tackles the subject with humour and honesty. Tickets are £29.95 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Sleeping Beauty, Birchencliffe, from Tuesday, February 20