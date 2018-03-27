Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bunnies are not just for Easter – that’s the message behind the decision of Pets at Home to stop selling rabbits over the bank holiday weekend.

Instead, the company is to host a series of free workshops at which children can learn about furry friends, including rabbits.

Stacey Revilles, a Pets at Home store manager, explained: “Our decision to stop the sale of rabbits during Easter has been made to educate potential owners on the importance of responsible pet ownership.”

The company could have expected even more of a rush on rabbits than it usually sees at Easter as Sony Pictures has just released its new movie Peter Rabbit and entered into a promotional partnership with the pet store chain.

Huddersfield’s Pets at Home store will be holding My Pet Pals Easter Activity Club events from Saturday, March 24, until Sunday, April 15. The company warns that rabbits can live up to 12 years and make better pets for older children. They shouldn’t be housed with guinea pigs and initial set-up costs for keeping a rabbit can be high. Rabbits are sociable creatures who need company and regular handling from an early age.