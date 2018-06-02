Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ravensknowle Children’s Gala, winner of the Community Events category in the recent Examiner Community Awards 2018, promises an afternoon of spectacular entertainment on Sunday, June 24.

The 91st gala starts at noon in Ravensknowle Park, Huddersfield, but the festivities begin with a fanfare at 1pm when the traditional parade of community floats, complete with Gala Queen, processes around Dalton and Moldgreen (mainly on Wakefield Road and Broad Lane), returning to the park for around 1.40pm and the official opening ceremony.

A highlight of the afternoon will be appearances by members of the daredevil Stannage International Stunt Team, fire juggler Dangerous Steve and circus skills performer Mr Zoot on the recreation field. There’s also a demonstration by the H&M Dog Display Team and performances by the Delph Band and majorette troupe the Wrenthorpe Allstars.

David Smith, gala programme and publicity secretary, says the 2018 event follows a formula that has been tried and tested for nearly a century, but also offering visitors exciting new entertainment. He added: “We’ve got trade stalls, a fairground, charity stalls and lots going on. There’s no entry fee; it will always be free. The gala is run by a small band of about 12 organisers and we do our best to make it a great day.

“We were thrilled to win the Examiner community award.” David has been a committee member for two decades.

Ravensknowle Children’s Gala is a tradition that the Moldgreen and surrounding community founded in 1927. One of its aims was to provide every child in the area between the ages of four and 14 with a free ‘tea’. In recent times the ‘tea’ has turned into a treat and usually comprises fruit, sweets and a drink. Tickets for the ‘tea’ are distributed to households. To pay for the event, members of the committee organise all kinds of fundraising events, from race nights to supermarket bag packs, and even make house to house collections.

At the 90th milestone event staged last summer around 4,000 people enjoyed a host of family attractions and free entertainment.