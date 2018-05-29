Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters can step straight into a fairytale at The Kirklees Light Railway’s Knights and Princesses Weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, June 9 and 10, a ‘medieval express’ is running from Shelley to Clayton West , with a host of themed events awaiting travellers when they step off the train.

There’s a new castle-and-train playground at Clayton West and children will be able to take rides on trusty donkey steeds as well as take part in arts and crafts activities, hobby horse jousting and circus skills workshops.

The first trains depart at 10.20am for the return journey. All tickets will ensure an allocated seat on the departure journey, but guests will be allowed to stay as long as they want in fairytale land.

Tickets should be booked at kirkleeslightrailway.com or from 01484 865727. Children under three go free and family concessions are available.