You and your children have no doubt read the books and seen the TV show.

And now they can ride their favourite engine when Thomas The Tank Engine comes to Kirklees Light Railway.

My First Day Out With Thomas takes place at the scale railway at Clayton West on 10 days between March 17 and November 11.

As well as riding the famous blue train, children can meet the Fat Controller and enjoy a range of Thomas and Friends themed activities.

The website for Day Out With Thomas says: "Thomas, the number one blue engine, and The Fat Controller have travelled all the way from the Island of Sodor for a day of family fun at a heritage railway near you.

"Meet Thomas and The Fat Controller, take a train ride and enjoy so much more."

Tickets (£13) are available here .

Here are the dates in full:

March 17 and 18

May 12 and 13

July 21 and 22

August 18 and 19

November 10 and 11.

Kirklees Light Railway, which opened in 1991, runs 3.5 miles between Clayton West and Shelley Woodhouse.

The railway runs along the track bed of the Lancashire & Yorkshire Railway's former branch line, which dates back to 1879.

Passengers who take the scenic journey will see fine views of Emley Moor mast as well as travelling through the ancient woodland of Blacker Wood and the Shelley Woodhouse Tunnel.

The railway trips are very popular with families, particular during holidays when the railway puts on various special locos including Thomas and friends.