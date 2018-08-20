Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The end of the school summer holidays is fast approaching but there's still time to book a last minute break and save some money.

Jet2holidays are offering £100 per person off holidays from Leeds Bradford Airport with destinations including the Algarve, Corfu and Lanzarote.

Jetting out from Leeds Bradford on Sunday, August 26 for seven days would get you back in time for the new school term on Monday, September 3.

Destinations are selling out fast but at the time of writing prices start from £274 per person including £100 discount for seven days in Corfu.

Other destinations available from Leeds Bradford in the promotion include:

Costa Dorada

Algarve

Majorca

Costa Brava

Malta and Gozo

Costa Blanca

Kefalonia

According to the Jet2holidays website, several destinations have limited availability remaining to make the most of some last minute sunshine. Browse the Jet2holidays offers here .