A giant model cuckoo was wheeled through the streets of Marsden to mark the annual celebration of spring.

Revellers flocked to the Colne Valley village to enjoy the annual Cuckoo Day.

Alongside the marvellous weather the highlight of the event was the Grand Cuckoo Procession, led by Marsden Silver Band.

It saw dozens of participants parade through the village centre in costumes to the sound of a marching band.

According to legend, in days gone by villagers tried to capture a cuckoo bird in order to try keep the good spring weather that they thought it brought.

They tried to build an extra part of wall to box it in but the bird flew away.

The occasion was marked with the usual flare this year, featuring a huge model cuckoo on wheels that was pushed about by a group of sinister looking people dressed in black.

A model giant also joined the procession along with a band dressed in the Mexican Halloween style ‘day of the dead’ costume.

The day also featured family fun for all including plant stalls, craft workshops, children’s rides, vintage engines and classic vehicles, face painting and donkey rides.