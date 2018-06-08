Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrate Father’s Day with a family day out at a tractor spectacular – the 2018 Pennine Tractor Road Run on Sunday, June 17.

The event, which in past years has featured as many as 100 tractors, is an annual fund-raiser for charity. This year it will be supporting the MS Society, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Dunford Parish Community Centre at Crow Edge.

One of the organisers, Jeff Kaye, who will be participating in one of 13 tractors that he owns, a French Massey Ferguson, says it’s anticipated that between 50 and 70 tractors will take to the road. “But we never know exactly how many will take part,” he added, “until 10am when the road run starts.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

This year’s run leaves from the Crow Edge community centre and will travel to Millhouse, Stocksbridge and Dungworth. For the first time in the 20 or so years that the event has been taking place there’s a planned stop-off at the Our Cow Molly ice cream parlour and farm shop on Hill Top Road, Dungworth, from around 12.30pm to 1pm. In the afternoon the tractors will travel through Bolsterstone, winding up at Oxspring.

There are no road closures for the tractor run, although a team of motorcyclists will be travelling ahead of the convoy to clear junctions. Motorists in the area should be prepared for possible delays, as they follow not just one but scores of tractors.

The tractor run began back in the 1990s when a group of farmer’s wives got together to stage a fund-raiser for the MS Society, after one of them was diagnosed with the condition. It attracts tractor enthusiasts from far and wide, as well as local farmers, who pay £15 a head to take part. As Jeff says: “It’s grown year on year, from half a dozen tractors. It isn’t a classic or vintage tractor event, it’s just a tractor road run for anyone to take part.” However, some of the tractors taking part will be agricultural museum pieces, dating from as far back as the 1950s. Huddersfield’s famous David Brown Tractors are usually well represented.

The community centre is also hosting a car boot sale on the morning of the tractor run.