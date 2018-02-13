Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Castle Hill in Huddersfield will be home to three friendly dragons over half term.

Bennie, Custard and Cinders are visiting the historic tower on Tuesday, February 20, for a family activity day from noon until 4pm. Children will be invited to make their own fire-breathing dragon finger puppets and help to build the famous landmark’s first resident dragon, Hodge Podge, to be displayed in the tower. The Victoria Tower is opening earlier in the year than usual and can be visited in the afternoons (noon until 4.30pm) from Saturday, February 17, until Sunday, February 25. Admission charges of £1.90 for adults and 55p for children (£3.75 for family groups of four) include taking part in the activity session. Castle Hill’s tower will then be closed until the Easter holidays, when it re-opens on Good Friday, March 30.