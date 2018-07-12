Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The long school summer holiday beckons. But it needn’t cost a fortune to entertain the children. We’ve come up with ten venues for fun, free and low-cost days out and activities in West Yorkshire - from fossil hunting to ice-cream making. Most are out of doors, so perfect for picnics.

Find a fossil on Marsden Moor

Enjoy a guided family walk on the National Trust’s site in and around Pule Hill. On Sunday, July 29, join a trip to the fossil site and gritstone quarry. Suitable for adults and children (also dogs on a lead), the free walk leaves the junction of the A62 and Mount Road in Marsden at 1.30pm. The walk lasts approximately three hours. For further details visit nationaltrust.org.uk/marsdenmoor

Climb Castle Hill

It looks like Rapunzel’s tower and offers the most panoramic views of Huddersfield - suitable for spectacular selfies. During the school holidays the Victoria Tower on the Almondbury hill is open every day from noon until 4.30pm. It’s just £1.95 for adults and 55p for children to enter and climb the tower (£3.85 for a family ticket) and worth every penny.

Build a woodland den at Hardcastle Crags

Calderdale is covered in ancient woodland and there’s 400 acres to explore at this National Trust site off the A6033 Keighley Road - around half an hour from Huddersfield town centre. On July 30, August 7 and August 21, the trust is running free den-making workshops for children from noon until 3pm. There’s certainly no shortage of woody building material. The site has a visitor centre at Gibson Mill, with cafe and toilets.

Learn to play tennis in Greenhead Park

The Tennis for Free scheme offers coaching for all the family in Huddersfield’s Greenhead Park on Saturday afternoons between 2pm and 3.30pm, but sessions must be registered first through clubspark.lta.org.uk During the school holiday there are also special sessions just for children, aged eight to 11, at £25 for a series of six. The park is hosting free summer concerts on Sunday, July 22, and Sunday, August 12, from 2pm. On Tuesday, July 31, children can try out orienteering for £2. Meet by the miniature railway at 11am.

Create art at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park

There are a host of summer holiday activities at this free-to-enter park in West Bretton. Many are free – including the Hidden Forest Open Day every Saturday and Make Yourself at Home: Family Studio Space sessions Sunday to Tuesday from July 29 until September 4. Others offer mini workshops and storytelling from £3 per person. Visit ysp.org.uk for details.

Explore Oakwell

The Kirklees-owned country park in Birstall has 100 acres of parkland with a nature trail. From Saturday, July 21, until Sunday, August 31, the visitor centre is offering Summer Activity Trail packs for £1.50 that will enhance a visit and educate visitors. It will also be hosting outdoor family activity days throughout the holiday for children of all ages. Family Forestcraft and Bush Babies have to be booked and cost between £2 and £8 a session. Visit kirklees.gov.uk/museums for details and dates.

Explore the world in Batley

The Addams family-style Bagshaw Museum in Wilton Park is hosting global-themed summer activity sessions on Tuesdays throughout the summer break. Sessions are from noon until 4pm and cost £2 a session. No booking needed. The museum itself is free to visit and has its own mini Egyptian tomb and African gallery.

Have a Roman Holiday at Tolson Museum

The Huddersfield museum in Ravensknowle Park will be helping children find out what the Romans did for us at a series of afternoon events, on Wednesdays, August 1 and 15, from noon until 4pm. There will be mosaic craft sessions, handling Roman artefacts and trying on a toga or two. No booking is required but there is a £2 charge per child.

Aspire to be an artist in Huddersfield

The town’s central art gallery on Princess Alexandra Walk is running Drop In Family Art Days on Thursdays, August 9 and 22, at which children (accompanied by parents) are encouraged to join art and craft sessions, with the gallery backdrop for inspiration. Sessions are from 1pm until 3pm, price £2 per child.

Make ice cream in the Piece Hall

During the summer holiday the Halifax Piece Hall has what it calls Workshop Wednesdays, with sessions at 10.30am, noon and 2pm. For £3 children can learn everything from ice cream manufacture to making textile animals. On August 10 and 24 the historic venue is also hosting free drop-in face painting and dressing up days. For details of how to book a workshop visit thepiecehall.co.uk/events