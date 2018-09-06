Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Yorkshire's biggest and best agricultural shows is set to take place in Penistone on Saturday with around 18,000 people expected to attend.

There's a full day’s entertainment for all the family with organisers hoping the 146th show will be better than ever with something to enjoy for everybody.

There will be show jumping, shire horses, sheep, cattle, pigs, goats, dog shows, over 200 trade stands, children’s crafts, vintage vehicles, homecrafts and handicrafts, cookery displays, live music, rural life live, real ale bar, food and drink, horticulture, young farmers area and the grand parade.

In addition to the horse rings, there will also be an agricultural machinery demonstration ring which is a huge success with the show's young visitors loving watching the farming machinery in action.

However, Northern says an RMT strike on Saturday means anyone wanting to travel by train needs to check beforehand.

Customers can also make it extra special with day membership which gives free parking in the Members Only car park, entry to the Members’ Enclosure with its private members’ bar, covered seating area, main show ring viewing and other benefits.

Tickets can be bought in advance of show day, giving guests fast track entry past the inevitable queues.

Everybody will be given a free Show Day Guide which includes a map of the show ground as well as a timetable of the day’s entertainment.

Best of all, perhaps, is the exciting After Show Party which starts from 7.30pm with music from the band Monotones. Tickets cost £10 which includes your first drink.

Tickets can be bought in advance online or locally from Paul Schofield, The Quality Butcher, or from the Secretary's tent on show day.

Tickets for the show proper cost £25 for family, £3 for children and £12 for adults. Gates open at 8am and the show takes place at the Show Ground, Penistone, S36 9ED and runs until 6pm.

For further details and how to buy tickets go to http://penistoneshow.com/