With dozens of school closures due to the bad weather across Huddersfield many children will be looking to enjoy fun in the snow.

So here are the top sledging spots across Huddersfield.

The snowfall, labelled the Beast from the East, has hit the town and the Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures are unlikely to rise above zero today (Wednesday).

From local parks to the highest parts of town and moors in Marsden there are some fantastic spots to go sledging.

Here’s some of our favourites as suggested by Examiner readers:

•Fields behind Colne Valley High School, Linthwaite

•Fields near Bunny Wood, Outlane

•Anywhere downhill from Scapegoat Hill!

•Bolster Moor

•Clayton Fields off Edgerton Road

(Image: Carol Kitson)

•Wessenden Head Reservoir, Wessenden

•Gynn Lane, Honley

•Fields of Miry Lane, Netherthong

•Wessenden, Marsden

•Pule Hill, Marsden

•Kilner Bank, Huddersfield

•Behind Will’s O Nat’s, Meltham

•Deep Lane, Crosland Moor

•Riley Lane, Kirkburton

•Lockwood Scar

•Fields above Hall Bower, below Castle Hill

•Quarry Lane, Netherton

And if you think we’ve missed great places any or would like to share your snowy pictures we’d love to share them so get in touch.

Email editorial@examiner.co.uk or send them on the Examiner’s Facebook page.