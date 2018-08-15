Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is something for everyone this week. Events range from a world famous circus in a stately setting to a local agricultural show that has been going for more than 70 years.

Cotton Clouds, Saddleworth, Friday August 17 - 18

The two-day eclectic music festival at Saddleworth Cricket Club is back with three stages, real ale, local food and plenty of kids activities.

Headliners Lightning Seeds and Sister Sledge will be joined by a host of well-known bands and artists including The Pigeon Detectives, Badly Drawn Boy, Starsailor and Toploader.

It opens at 5pm on Friday and 12pm on Saturday - closing at 10pm both days. Tickets cost £70 for both days (£25 for Friday and £45 for Saturday). Over 14s only. 14-17-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult.

Mirfield Show, Sunday August 19

The agricultural show at the Mirfield Showground off Huddersfield Road first started 70 years ago.

The Sheep Show and Revolution Stunts will entertain the crowds, plus there’s a music stage, agricultural machinery display, dog show, horse and pony show, handicrafts display, baking contest, children’s soft play area, brass bands, donkey rides, beer tent and more.

It opens at 8.30am, with most events starting at 10.30am, and closes at 5pm.

Tickets can be booked in advance via https://mirfieldshow.com/on-the-day/tickets/. Children (accompanied & under 16 years) – free; Adult Advance Tickets – £4 (until 15/08/18); Adult Showday Tickets – £6 on the gate.

Brooklands Vintage Car Show and Family Fun Day, Holmfirth, Sunday August 19

A fun packed day out for all the family at Brooklands Nursery, Totties Lane, with lots of exhibits and entertainment.

Last year the event raised £15,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Tickets for adults are £5 and seniors cost £3. Children under 10 go free.

Buy them at http://www.brooklandsnurseries.co.uk/car-shows

Jazz Club at Head of Steam, St George’s Square, Wednesday August 22

This week’s offering of local jazz musicianship at the town centre pub comes from Munch’ Manship (sax), Jamie Taylor (guitar), Andrzej Baranek (keys), Paul Chamberlaind (bass), Paul Smith (drums & cymbals) The show starts at 8.30pm and there is a £3 - £5 cover charge per person.

Moscow State Circus, Harewood House, Thursday August 23- 28

One of the world’s most famous circuses bring their “newest and best show - Gostinista” to the stately grounds of Harewood House near Leeds. Tickets range from £12 to £36 for adults and £8 to £32 for concessions and children depending on seat.

Charity Jigsaw Festival, Brighouse, Friday August 24 - 27

From 10am to 5pm each day - apart from Sunday which is 12 noon to 5pm - pop in to St Martin’s Parish Church on Church Lane in Brighouse and browse a massive selection of puzzles for all ages.

There will be crafts, a tombola, a speciality raffle and a golden jigsaw competition as well as a delicious selection of sandwiches, coffee and cream teas.