Today is World Penguin Day and we'd be doing you an injustice if we didn't tell you where to find these amazing creatures.

Few birds capture the soul like the penguin. Their tenacity, sociability and their innate humour - it's hard not to smile when you're watching a penguin waddle or squabble with another penguin - give you a warm, fuzzy feeling.

The penguin is native to Antarctica, and islands of the Southern Ocean, but you don't have to board an expedition vessel to see one.

There are plenty of places within an easy drive of Huddersfield where you can get up close and personal with these fantastic birds.

(Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Harewood House and Lotherton Wildlife World, both in Leeds, have flocks of cheeky humboldt penguins.

And a little further afield you can see gentoo penguins at The Deep in Hull.

Sewerby Hall, Bridlington and Flamingo Land, Malton, also have humboldt penguins.

And penguins aren't the only attractions at these places.

Three out of five of these places are next to stately homes which are well worth a visit, while The Deep is a bone fide aquarium with sharks and all sorts of freshwater and sea creatures.

Flamingo Land is a theme park with a zoo plus rides and other entertainment galore.

Harewood House

(Image: Harewood House)

Address: Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds, LS17 9LG

Distance from Huddersfield: 28 miles

Opening dates: March 23 to November 4

Admission price: From £7.50 (children) and £12.50 (adults)

More information at: harewood.org

Lotherton Wildlife World

(Image: LeedsLive)

Address: Lotherton Hall, Off Collier Lane, Aberford, Leeds, LS25 3EB

Distance from Huddersfield: 32 miles

Opening dates: All year round but there are different opening times in winter

Admission price: From £3.50 (children) and £7 (adults)

More information at: www.leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/lothertonhall/wildlife-world

The Deep

(Image: Flickr/Rubberbullets)

Address: Tower Street, Hull, HU1 4DP

Distance from Huddersfield: 74 miles

Opening dates: Open all year round

Admission price: From £10.35 (children) and £12.15 (adults). Under-3s go free.

More information at: www.thedeep.co.uk

Sewerby Hall

(Image: Flickr/Mark Healey)

Address: Church Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington YO15 1EA

Distance from Huddersfield: 90 miles

Opening dates: Open all year round, although more limited winter opening hours.

Admission price: From £5.40 (children) and £7.50 adults

More information at: sewerbyhall.co.uk

Flamingo Land

Address: Kirby Misperton, Malton YO17 6UX

Distance from Huddersfield: 74 miles

Opening dates: Every day

Admission price: From £34 (adults and children). Children under three go free.

More information at: www.flamingoland.co.uk