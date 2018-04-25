Today is World Penguin Day and we'd be doing you an injustice if we didn't tell you where to find these amazing creatures.
Few birds capture the soul like the penguin. Their tenacity, sociability and their innate humour - it's hard not to smile when you're watching a penguin waddle or squabble with another penguin - give you a warm, fuzzy feeling.
The penguin is native to Antarctica, and islands of the Southern Ocean, but you don't have to board an expedition vessel to see one.
There are plenty of places within an easy drive of Huddersfield where you can get up close and personal with these fantastic birds.
Harewood House and Lotherton Wildlife World, both in Leeds, have flocks of cheeky humboldt penguins.
And a little further afield you can see gentoo penguins at The Deep in Hull.
Sewerby Hall, Bridlington and Flamingo Land, Malton, also have humboldt penguins.
And penguins aren't the only attractions at these places.
Three out of five of these places are next to stately homes which are well worth a visit, while The Deep is a bone fide aquarium with sharks and all sorts of freshwater and sea creatures.
Flamingo Land is a theme park with a zoo plus rides and other entertainment galore.
Harewood House
Address: Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds, LS17 9LG
Distance from Huddersfield: 28 miles
Opening dates: March 23 to November 4
Admission price: From £7.50 (children) and £12.50 (adults)
More information at: harewood.org
Lotherton Wildlife World
Address: Lotherton Hall, Off Collier Lane, Aberford, Leeds, LS25 3EB
Distance from Huddersfield: 32 miles
Opening dates: All year round but there are different opening times in winter
Admission price: From £3.50 (children) and £7 (adults)
More information at: www.leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/lothertonhall/wildlife-world
The Deep
Address: Tower Street, Hull, HU1 4DP
Distance from Huddersfield: 74 miles
Opening dates: Open all year round
Admission price: From £10.35 (children) and £12.15 (adults). Under-3s go free.
More information at: www.thedeep.co.uk
Sewerby Hall
Address: Church Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington YO15 1EA
Distance from Huddersfield: 90 miles
Opening dates: Open all year round, although more limited winter opening hours.
Admission price: From £5.40 (children) and £7.50 adults
More information at: sewerbyhall.co.uk
Flamingo Land
Address: Kirby Misperton, Malton YO17 6UX
Distance from Huddersfield: 74 miles
Opening dates: Every day
Admission price: From £34 (adults and children). Children under three go free.
More information at: www.flamingoland.co.uk