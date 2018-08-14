Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brand new charity dog show is coming to Holmfirth - and they want you to enter.

‘Paws for a Cause’ will be held at Sands Recreation Ground on Saturday August 18.

It is the first official event organised by the new Mayor of Kirklees’ chosen charities - RSPCA and Kirkwood Hospice.

Mayor Gwen Lowe will be in attendance herself to judge the 15 competition classes owners can enter their dogs in.

These include ‘waggiest tale’, ‘most bonkers dog’, ‘eyes that melt your heart’ and the most coveted title of all; ‘dog that the Mayor would most love to take home’.

RSPCA fundraiser Lauren Moore, who has helped to organise the event, said: “We are inviting everyone to bring their dogs along but even if you don’t have a dog it would be great to just come down to spectate and enjoy the day.”

Entry to the show, which runs from 12-4pm, is free but owners must pay £1 for each class their pooch competes in.

In addition to the canine entertainment there will be over 20 local trade stalls selling everything from cupcakes to vegan dog treats.

Lauren added: “We have a face painting stall, a pet portrait photography booth, a sand art tent and ‘Barking Mad’ - a dog sitting service from Huddersfield that have been really supportive.

“There will be loads of different food and drink stalls as well - dog treats and human treats.”

All the money raised by the family friendly event will be split equally between the two charities.

Lauren said: “It is two great charities so we hope we get lots of people supporting the day.”

For more information you can contact Lauren on 07538 114079.