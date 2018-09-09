Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's a whole host of entertainment going on across Huddersfield, Kirklees, Halifax and Calderdale in the weeks running up to Christmas.

There are lights switch-ons in Honley, Halifax and Brighouse plus Christmas markets and festive concerts around the region.

The festivities begin with the switching on of Honley's Christmas lights on November 17, followed by the switching on of Halifax's Christmas lights on November 24.

The Christmas market season begins in Brighouse on November 24 followed by Honley Christmas Together, on December 1, and a Winter Wonderland, at Huddersfield Cathedral House, on December 8.

There are charity fundraisers such at the popular Huddersfield Lions Santa Dash plus comedy and concerts.

More events, including the Huddersfield town centre Christmas lights switch on, will be added below when details become available so keep checking back for all the latest festive events across the region.

Saturday 17 November

Honley Christmas Lights Switch-On

Honley knows how to bring in Christmas and its lights switch-on will kick off the village's famed festivities.

The celebrations begin just after 6pm with a traditional Christmas parade, including Santa and his sleigh, down Church Street, along Westgate and into Honley Park, where the big lights switch-on will take place.

The event, organised by Honley Business Association, features live entertainment, festive food and drink, and a traditional brass band procession through the village.

There will also be plenty of fun going on in Honley Park including fairground rides — plus on stage entertainment from local groups and musicians.

Free

Saturday 24 November

Halifax Lights Switch-On

(Image: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography)

There will be entertainment on stage and a host of entertainers across the town centre. More details to follow.

Free

Brighouse Christmas Market

An array on craft and food stalls plus live music and Christmas family fun, choirs and carol singers — plus the switching on of the town's Christmas lights.

The annual event which attracts thousands of visitors is organised by the Brighouse Business Initiative. It continues on Sunday 25 November.

Free

Saturday 1 December

Honley Christmas Together

The event, also organised by Honley Business Association, promises a day of festive cheer and family fun. More details to follow.

Free

Kirklees Duke of Edinburgh Christmas Fayre

Rock climbing, bushcraft activities, cake and craft stalls, side shows, performances, games and more. The event will raise money for the Kirklees Award Trust which allows disadvantaged young people to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

Little Deer Wood Activity Centre, Shepley Bridge Marina, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9HR

Admission £1

Huddersfield Lions Santa Dash 2018

The famous Lions Santa Dash is a fun run around Huddersfield town centre which raises cash for charity.

Slug and Lettuce, King Street, HD1 2QT

Adults £7.50 including a Santa suit / children under 11 £4 including Rudolph antlers and red nose

From 9.30am

For details and entry forms email huddersfieldlions@gmail.com or ring 0845 8332826.

Saturday 8 December

Winter Wonderland

Huddersfield Christian Fellowship presents a day of seasonal fun with Santa's grotto, a bouncy kids' adventure zone, face painting, craft and food stalls plus a hog roast, festive burgers and cakes.

Cathedral House, St Thomas' Road, Folly Halls, HD1 3LJ

Free entry

For more information email info@huddersfieldchristianfellowship.com or call 01484 514088.

December 9

CUBE Choir Christmas Concert

Christmas songs and readings performed by individuals, sections and the full choir.

Red Brick Auditorium, Square Chapel, 10 Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG

£8 (£6 concessions)

7.30pm

Tuesday 18 December

Christmas Comedy Cellar

Lawrence Batley Theatre hosts two nights of hilarity (it's also running on Wednesday 19 December) featuring Seymour Mace and Allyson June Smith.

Mace is an Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee who has been on Dave’s One Night Stand, Ideal, The Weird World of Russell Brand, The Stand-Up Show, Hebburn and Clive Anderson’s Chat Room.

Smith is a multiple Canadian Comedy Award nominee for Best Female Stand-Up with in-your-face wit and hilariously insightful commentary.

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Queen Street, HD1 2SP

£9.50 - £12.50

For tickets call 01484 430528 or visit www.thelbt.org.

Halifax Concert Band Christmas Festival

Red Brick Auditorium, Square Chapel, 10 Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG

£9.50 (£7.50 concessions)

7.30pm