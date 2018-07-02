Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A massive brass band contest in Brighouse featured a record 30 bands.

The 19th Festival of Brass, organised by Brighouse & District Lions, featured a March and Hymn Tune Contest on Sunday with some brilliant playing in the town hall Square.

Milnrow Band successfully defended the title they won the previous year. They were pushed hard by runners up Elland, with Hepworth taking third place. Section prizes went to Skelmanthorpe , Slaithwaite, Golborne and Gawthorpe’85 while Elland Youth Band won the Youth prize.

This years adjudicators were David Hirst and David Ashworth.

The opening event of the festival was the Gala Concert on the Saturday evening featuring the Clifton and Lightcliffe Band conducted by John Clay in St Martin’s Parish Church.

Here are the full results

Best March: Milnrow

Best Hymn: Milnrow

Principal Cornet: Marsden

Best Euphonium: Hade Edge

Best Soprano: Marsden

Best Trombone Section: Marsden

Best Soloist: Milnrow - Euphonium

Best Basses: Milnrow

Best Road March: Hepworth

Best Trombones on the Road March: Milnrow

Best Deportment: Wardle Anderson

Best 1st Section: Skelmanthorpe

Best 2nd Section: Slaithwaite

Best 3rd Section: Golborne, Wigan

Best 4th Section: Gawthorpe ‘85

Best Unregistered Band: Thurlstone

Best 4th Section Hymn Tune: Gawthorpe’85

Best Youth Band: Elland Youth

Best Youth Soloist: Elland Youth - Cornet

Youth Deportment: Elland Youth

Youngest Player: Charlie Yates (9) Hebden Bridge Juniors