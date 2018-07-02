A massive brass band contest in Brighouse featured a record 30 bands.
The 19th Festival of Brass, organised by Brighouse & District Lions, featured a March and Hymn Tune Contest on Sunday with some brilliant playing in the town hall Square.
Milnrow Band successfully defended the title they won the previous year. They were pushed hard by runners up Elland, with Hepworth taking third place. Section prizes went to Skelmanthorpe , Slaithwaite, Golborne and Gawthorpe’85 while Elland Youth Band won the Youth prize.
This years adjudicators were David Hirst and David Ashworth.
The opening event of the festival was the Gala Concert on the Saturday evening featuring the Clifton and Lightcliffe Band conducted by John Clay in St Martin’s Parish Church.
Here are the full results
Best March: Milnrow
Best Hymn: Milnrow
Principal Cornet: Marsden
Best Euphonium: Hade Edge
Best Soprano: Marsden
Best Trombone Section: Marsden
Best Soloist: Milnrow - Euphonium
Best Basses: Milnrow
Best Road March: Hepworth
Best Trombones on the Road March: Milnrow
Best Deportment: Wardle Anderson
Best 1st Section: Skelmanthorpe
Best 2nd Section: Slaithwaite
Best 3rd Section: Golborne, Wigan
Best 4th Section: Gawthorpe ‘85
Best Unregistered Band: Thurlstone
Best 4th Section Hymn Tune: Gawthorpe’85
Best Youth Band: Elland Youth
Best Youth Soloist: Elland Youth - Cornet
Youth Deportment: Elland Youth
Youngest Player: Charlie Yates (9) Hebden Bridge Juniors