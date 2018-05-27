The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dozen new short films have just been released featuring Dewsbury and Batley ... and here are two that are chalk and cheese.

For one called the Monastery takes viewers behind the scenes at the Community of the Resurrection in Mirfield showing how the brothers there live a quiet life. The film shows them at meal-times and there is also footage inside the monastery.

The other film we’ll share with you is called The Mill and shows the entire process inside Dewsbury carpet manufacturers Calderdale Carpets, one of only three carpet makers now left in this country. The brands they make include Axminster and the film reveals how the company still relies on machinery up to 70 years old to produce its quality carpets.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The film shows just how noisy and environment working in a mill still is these days.

The 12 films are called The Mill, On Dewsbury Market, The Monastery, The Petanque Club, The Brewery, The Dentist, The Shop, The Film Maker, The Farm, The Underwater Hockey Club, The Calligrapher and The Cafe.

They were made by film-makers Alistair Macdonald and Simon Reed for arts group Creative Scene.

Its director Nancy Barrett said: “We made these films in the hope that people would see the hidden stories and view their towns from a different angle.”

The 12 films are now available to watch on line via this link https://tinyurl.com/y9x42gem

For more information visit www.creativescene.org.uk