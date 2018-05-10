Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of an underwater hockey club, a calligrapher, monks and a craft brewer are among the ‘stars’ of 12 short films telling the stories of people from North Kirklees.

The mini movies, made by Huddersfield film maker Alistair MacDonald, will be shown at a public premiere in Dewsbury Town Hall on Friday, May 18.

They are the result of a project by Creative Scene, an Arts Council-funded organisation to promote arts engagement in the Dewsbury and Batley areas.

The often-quirky films uncover the hidden stories of residents from all walks of life, including Sue Baker from Greenwoods Shop, Dewsbury calligrapher Muhammed Sheikh and brewer Steve Hemingway.

Film subjects range from Heckmondwike Petanque Club and organic dairy farming to cake baking and working in a carpet mill. Each short runs for two to three minutes.

Tickets for the premiere, at 6pm in the town hall reception room, are free but should be booked through creativescene.org.uk