Today marks the 500th recipe published in the Examiner by brilliant Huddersfield chef Stephen Jackson.

He’s been doing his weekly food column for us now for more than 10 years and after many highly successful years at his own restaurant the Weavers Shed in Golcar he now runs his own cafe in Almondbury called T & Cake.

We thought we’d ask him what his favourite dishes are to mark his decade milestone … and you’ll be surprised at the results.

Stephen Jackson: Life? Sabich! And Then You Fry!

These are the ones he classes as his desert islands dishes.

Cheese fondue

Steak tartare and frites

Jamón ibérico and fresh figs

Christmas Dinner (the full deal, with Christmas pudding and brandy butter to follow)

Grilled lobster and chips

A good, aged ribeye steak, cooked rare

A nice hot curry

Peking Duck, hoisin, pancakes

But Stephen added: “My absolute all-time favourite, which I’d never tire of is back bacon sandwich on sliced white with lots of butter and a mug of tea!"