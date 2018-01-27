Veganism is bigger than ever - so it's a good job there are loads of events going on for followers of a vegan diet.
Here are plenty of events taking place over the next few weeks you can easily get to from Huddersfield
West Yorkshire Vegan Festival
When: Saturday January 21, 10.30am-5pm
Where: Huddersfield Town Hall
What's on: Talks, demos, stalls, food, cosmetics, competitions
Tickets: Click here
Vegan fair
When: February 4, noon-6pm
Where: The Corner, Mallinsons Brewery Taphouse
What's on: Food, stalls, cosmetics, jewellery
Tickets: Free entry - click here for Facebook event page
Vegan evening at the Black Cat Bistro
When: March 22, 6pm-10pm
Where: Black Cat Bistro, Victoria Square, Holmfirth
What's On: Five course vegan menu and glass of vegan wine
Tickets: £35 per person, book on 01484 682212
Northern Vegan Festival
When: April 7, 10.30am-5pm
Where: Manchester Central Convention Complex, Manchester
What's on: 200 stalls, world food caterers, cookery demos, talks, workshops, yoga, children's activities
Tickets: £5 on the door per day or £8 for both days, under 16s free. VIP tickets £15 - includes fast track entry and goody bag. Click here for tickets.
Magic Rock Vegan Food and Drink Festival 2018
When: April 8, noon-3pm
Where: Magic Rock Tap, Willow Park Business Centre, Huddersfield
What's on: Food and beer!
Tickets: Free entry, click here for Facebook event page
Vegan Life Live
When: April 20-22, 11am-5pm
Where: EventCity Manchester, Phoenix Way, Manchester
What's On: Food, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, kitchenware, talks, yoga
Tickets: £6-£16 - click here to buy
Great Yorkshire Vegan Festival
When: June 16-June 17, 10.30am-5pm
Where: Leeds Town Hall
What's on: 150 stalls each day, 10 world food caterers, free samples,cookery demos, talks, workshops, yoga classes, entertainment and children's activities
Tickets: £5 on the door per day or £8 for both days, under 16s free. VIP tickets £15 - includes fast track entry and goody bag. Click here for tickets.
Have we missed anything? Email details to lauren.ballinger@trinitymirror.com.