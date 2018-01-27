The video will start in 8 Cancel

Veganism is bigger than ever - so it's a good job there are loads of events going on for followers of a vegan diet.

Here are plenty of events taking place over the next few weeks you can easily get to from Huddersfield

West Yorkshire Vegan Festival

When: Saturday January 21, 10.30am-5pm

Where: Huddersfield Town Hall

What's on: Talks, demos, stalls, food, cosmetics, competitions

Tickets: Click here

Vegan fair

When: February 4, noon-6pm

Where: The Corner, Mallinsons Brewery Taphouse

What's on: Food, stalls, cosmetics, jewellery

Tickets: Free entry - click here for Facebook event page

(Image: Publicity pictures)

Vegan evening at the Black Cat Bistro

When: March 22, 6pm-10pm

Where: Black Cat Bistro, Victoria Square, Holmfirth

What's On: Five course vegan menu and glass of vegan wine

Tickets: £35 per person, book on 01484 682212

Northern Vegan Festival

When: April 7, 10.30am-5pm

Where: Manchester Central Convention Complex, Manchester

What's on: 200 stalls, world food caterers, cookery demos, talks, workshops, yoga, children's activities

Tickets: £5 on the door per day or £8 for both days, under 16s free. VIP tickets £15 - includes fast track entry and goody bag. Click here for tickets.

Magic Rock Vegan Food and Drink Festival 2018

When: April 8, noon-3pm

Where: Magic Rock Tap, Willow Park Business Centre, Huddersfield

What's on: Food and beer!

Tickets: Free entry, click here for Facebook event page

Vegan Life Live

When: April 20-22, 11am-5pm

Where: EventCity Manchester, Phoenix Way, Manchester

What's On: Food, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, kitchenware, talks, yoga

Tickets: £6-£16 - click here to buy

Great Yorkshire Vegan Festival

When: June 16-June 17, 10.30am-5pm

Where: Leeds Town Hall

What's on: 150 stalls each day, 10 world food caterers, free samples,cookery demos, talks, workshops, yoga classes, entertainment and children's activities

Tickets: £5 on the door per day or £8 for both days, under 16s free. VIP tickets £15 - includes fast track entry and goody bag. Click here for tickets.

Have we missed anything? Email details to lauren.ballinger@trinitymirror.com.