Asda is selling sweet Yorkshire puddings to celebrate Yorkshire Day .

The supermarket chain, founded in Leeds, will be stocking Yorkshire puds with sweet fillings in its Yorkshire stores.

The puds, made in Yorkshire at Thorne, near Doncaster, will be available for a limited period beginning on Yorkshire Day (August 1).

You can have your Yorkshires — made by the Real Yorkshire Pudding Company — with rhubarb and ginger crumble or toffee apple crumble for £1.50 each.

According to Asda : "Both have the crispiness of a Yorkshire pudding, are brimming with real fruit and topped with golden crunchy crumble, also made using Yorkshire pudding batter."

The idea of a savoury item holding a sweet filling may sound odd. However, the scraps of leftover Yorkshire puddings were traditionally used like pancakes and served with fruit, jam or syrup.

Jessica Dunn, a category planner for chilled desserts at Asda, said: "We love creating products usually reserved for our customers’ imaginations, and we can’t wait for our customers to try the fantastic flavours of these sweet Yorkshire puddings.

"We’ve worked closely with Real Yorkshire Pudding Company to craft the flavours, getting these twists on northern necessities just right."

Sally Allister, from Real Yorkshire Pudding Company, said: "We’re a nation obsessed with Yorkshire puddings and we wanted to create a product which is a twist on a traditional staple yet tastes familiar and delicious.

"We’re so inspired by Yorkshire’s heritage; the desserts are made with locally sourced ingredients, such as the fresh rhubarb which is traditionally grown in the 'rhubarb triangle' of Yorkshire.

"Families can shake up their conventional dinner times or use the products as dessert with custard or ice cream, expanding the meal occasions in which Yorkshire puddings are eaten."