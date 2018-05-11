Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Portraits of legendary Italian artists line the wood pannelled walls of Bellini’s in Brighouse. Pavarotti is snapped in the first rumblings of a deep belly laugh while young Al Pacino stares down the camera from behind a pensive chin rub. All are black and white. All add a touch of sophistication to the room whether you think it’s a trite trick or not.

Food is the art of the day here though - made clear by the visible smells steaming from a roaring open kitchen and the colindars and cheese graters employed as light shades overhead.

We sat down, without booking, at around 6.30pm. There were six other tables at various stages of their evenings and three staff picking out ‘excuse-mes’ from the chatter and cutlery clatter.

By chance we caught the early bird and found it too good to look past. A choice of nine starters followed by any pizza, pasta, risotto or one of a range of chicken dishes - finished off with any dessert. Two courses cost £12.50 or three courses will set you back £14.95. How good is that?

We settled on a bottle of Motepulciano Diabruzzo (£16.95) to accompany our food.

I began with garlic mushrooms in a creamy white wine sauce. The mushrooms could have done with a bit more garlic for my taste but that still wouldn’t have saved them playing second fiddle to the rich, bubbling, thickness they were submerged in. A clue to the impending deliciousness of the white wine and cream sauce was when the waitress asked, “who is having the mushrooms?”, before laying a soup spoon at my place.

Hannah went for goats cheese salad and described it as light and simple, which was exactly what she had hoped for. The mixed leaves were fresh and crisp enough to withstand the weight of a generous slab of goats cheese and an oily dressing gave the starter a necessary zing.

For our mains, out of due diligence, we made sure one had pizza and the other pasta. I don’t usually order chicken when I’m out because I always seem to cook it at home but I was tempted to break my rule when a neighbouring diner received the chicken breast in a tomato sauce with garlic, spicy pepperoni, peppers and fresh chilli.

I should point out as well that if you venture from early bird to a la carte there is a plethora of choices beyond pizza, pasta and chicken, including four veal dishes that I would definitely select from next time.

As it was I plumped for Linguini Gamberoni: king prawns, garlic, fresh chilli, pesto and cherry tomatoes. There was just enough of the tangy sauce to lightly coat the pasta so each ingredient was allowed to boast its own flavourful contribution rather than the sauce dominating the plate. Uncomplicated, quality cooking.

The Supreme Pizza was less impressive. In contrast to the linguini, the toppings all tasted vaguely the same so that the chicken, peppers and onions just provided texture to a general ‘pizza’ taste. In fairness, that ‘pizza’ taste wasn’t bad but given the quality of the other meals it felt like I won the ordering game.

While Hannah rounded off her two courses with a tall hot chocolate I soldiered on to a lemon, orange and mango sorbet. Exactly as I’d hoped, it proved to be a great palette cleanser, full of sharp fruit flavours.

The cool Italian interior of Bellini’s had, by this point, seduced us into believing we would be stepping out into an early-evening Piazza San Marco rather than a darkening Mill Lane car park in Brighouse - which incidentally is free to park in after 6pm.

Sipping an after-dinner espresso I had to admit the food did not quite reach the same standards - although it wasn’t far off and the value for money was undeniably fantastic. Lovingly cooked as it was, the simplistic style sometimes craved more flavoursome ingredients. If the tomatoes had been picked fresh from a Tuscan vine; or if the prawns had been bought that morning from a Sardinian fisherman; these dishes would have blown our English socks off.

But the chef at Bellini’s, sadly, does not teleport his ingredients from the old country and is instead forced to cook very good - but not mind-blowing - meals.

Bellini’s

Total Bill: £51.10

25 Phoenix St, Brighouse HD6 1PD

Phone: 01484 400114

Website: http://www.bellinisitalian.co.uk/

Opening hours: Closed Monday

Tuesday to Thursday 5pm-9pm

Friday to Saturday 12pm-11pm

Sunday 4pm-8pm

Children: Yes