We're spoilt for choice when it comes to Indian restaurants.
But sometimes too much choice presents a dilemma.
Thankfully the people of Huddersfield have been busy reviewing the town's many curry houses.
They've been rating everything from the poppadoms at the start to the grilled meat appetisers and the main courses plus the chipatis, naans and rice.
From snazzy sit-down restaurants to humble but nonetheless excellent takeaways there's plenty for those who like it hot and spicy — or people who prefer their dishes mild and subtle.
Here's the top eight Indian restaurants in Huddersfield according to Tripadvisor plus a few other favourites.
Of course, there will be many great curry houses that haven't made the list. If we've missed a restaurant or takeaway – and it's really good – let us know.
Imran Indian Takeaway
This unassuming little takeaway in Leymoor tops the Tripadvisor chart with 122 reviews averaging the full five stars.
Imran devotee comments: "Best takeaway in Huddersfield. Always ready on time. Great taste. Great value for money. Been going there for quite a few years now. Always excellent."
Address: 91-95 Leymoor Road, Huddersfield HD3 4SJ
Phone: 01484 645123
Gurkha Sizzler
In at number two with 127 reviews averaging four-and-a-half stars is this restaurant opposite Huddersfield bus station.
Sid100 says: "Lovely staff, delicious food and great service. We had a range of grilled kebabs, the special biryani and the lamb cardamom curry - specially recommended."
Address: Henry Street, HD1 4AA
Phone: 01484 645123
Pink Elephant
Third best according to Tripadvisor is this rose coloured restaurant in Meltham. It scored an average four-and-a-half stars from 214 reviews.
Michael D posts: "The welcome was very warm from the friendly staff and the menu was varied and interesting. The food was delicious, as good as any I’d had in the last few years."
Address: Henry Street, HD1 4AA
Phone: 01484 645123
Mumbai Spice
This restaurant on Bradford Road, just above Fartown, was the fourth highest rated restaurant with a rating of four-and-a-half from 525 reviews.
Nathan595 comments: "Service was great, starters and mains were delicious. Coming back again!"
Address: 467 Bradford Road, HD2 2LL
Phone: 01484 645123
Shama
Also on Bradford Road, but closer to town, is number five ranked Shama which has an average four-and-a-half stars from 231 reviews.
Michael K describes it as 'the friendliest welcome' and 'the tastiest food'.
Address: 274 Bradford Road, Fartown, HD1 6LJ
Phone: 01484 535037
Grameen Lounge
At number six is this restaurant in Birchencliffe which scored an average four-and-a-half stars from 96 reviews.
Arren K posts: "I go here quite often and the food is always amazing. I’m quite picky but all the specials are very, very good."
Address: 210-212 Halifax Road, Birchencliffe, HD3 3QW
Phone: 01484 535037
Bengal Aroma
It's only been going for a few months but this Almondbury restaurant is already in the top eight with an average five stars from 52 reviews.
Address: 95-97 Northgate, HD5 8UU
Phone: 01484 431196
Meltham Balti
Another Indian restaurant in Meltham makes the top eight. Meltham Balti scored four-and-a-half from 134 reviews.
Natalie Crawshaw comments: "Food was excellent, service friendly and efficient. Best curry we have had for a long time."
Address: 20 Huddersfield Road, Meltham
Phone: 01484 859888
Other honourable mentions:
Chilli Lounge, on John William Street, scored four stars from 260 reviews.
Sher e Akbar, Blacker Road, Birkby, scored four-and-a-half from 66 reviews.
Nawaab, on Westgate, scored four stars from 304 reviews.
Lala's, in St George's Square, scored four stars from 982 reviews.
- Kabana, Trinity Street, scored three stars from 198 reviews.