We're spoilt for choice when it comes to Indian restaurants.

But sometimes too much choice presents a dilemma.

Thankfully the people of Huddersfield have been busy reviewing the town's many curry houses.

They've been rating everything from the poppadoms at the start to the grilled meat appetisers and the main courses plus the chipatis, naans and rice.

From snazzy sit-down restaurants to humble but nonetheless excellent takeaways there's plenty for those who like it hot and spicy — or people who prefer their dishes mild and subtle.

Here's the top eight Indian restaurants in Huddersfield according to Tripadvisor plus a few other favourites.

Of course, there will be many great curry houses that haven't made the list. If we've missed a restaurant or takeaway – and it's really good – let us know.

Imran Indian Takeaway

This unassuming little takeaway in Leymoor tops the Tripadvisor chart with 122 reviews averaging the full five stars.

Imran devotee comments: "Best takeaway in Huddersfield. Always ready on time. Great taste. Great value for money. Been going there for quite a few years now. Always excellent."

Address: 91-95 Leymoor Road, Huddersfield HD3 4SJ

Phone: 01484 645123

Gurkha Sizzler

In at number two with 127 reviews averaging four-and-a-half stars is this restaurant opposite Huddersfield bus station.

Sid100 says: "Lovely staff, delicious food and great service. We had a range of grilled kebabs, the special biryani and the lamb cardamom curry - specially recommended."

Address: Henry Street, HD1 4AA

Phone: 01484 645123

Pink Elephant

Third best according to Tripadvisor is this rose coloured restaurant in Meltham. It scored an average four-and-a-half stars from 214 reviews.

Michael D posts: "The welcome was very warm from the friendly staff and the menu was varied and interesting. The food was delicious, as good as any I’d had in the last few years."

Address: Henry Street, HD1 4AA

Phone: 01484 645123

Mumbai Spice

This restaurant on Bradford Road, just above Fartown, was the fourth highest rated restaurant with a rating of four-and-a-half from 525 reviews.

Nathan595 comments: "Service was great, starters and mains were delicious. Coming back again!"

Address: 467 Bradford Road, HD2 2LL

Phone: 01484 645123

Shama

Also on Bradford Road, but closer to town, is number five ranked Shama which has an average four-and-a-half stars from 231 reviews.

Michael K describes it as 'the friendliest welcome' and 'the tastiest food'.

Address: 274 Bradford Road, Fartown, HD1 6LJ

Phone: 01484 535037

Grameen Lounge

At number six is this restaurant in Birchencliffe which scored an average four-and-a-half stars from 96 reviews.

Arren K posts: "I go here quite often and the food is always amazing. I’m quite picky but all the specials are very, very good."

Address: 210-212 Halifax Road, Birchencliffe, HD3 3QW

Phone: 01484 535037

Bengal Aroma

It's only been going for a few months but this Almondbury restaurant is already in the top eight with an average five stars from 52 reviews.

Address: 95-97 Northgate, HD5 8UU

Phone: 01484 431196

Meltham Balti

Another Indian restaurant in Meltham makes the top eight. Meltham Balti scored four-and-a-half from 134 reviews.

Natalie Crawshaw comments: "Food was excellent, service friendly and efficient. Best curry we have had for a long time."

Address: 20 Huddersfield Road, Meltham

Phone: 01484 859888

Other honourable mentions:

Chilli Lounge, on John William Street, scored four stars from 260 reviews.

Sher e Akbar, Blacker Road, Birkby, scored four-and-a-half from 66 reviews.