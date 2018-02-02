Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get Up Stand Up this February and celebrate the birthday of reggae legend Bob Marley at Huddersfield’s Turtle Bay.

The Caribbean restaurant is dedicating the entire month to the music of the late, great, performer, who was born on February 6, 1945. It will be laying on special Marley-inspired rum-based cocktails – Jammin, Buffalo Soldier, One Love and Marley Mojito – and a No Woman/Man No Cry promotion for singletons from Valentine’s Day onwards. So don’t be Waiting in Vain, Stir It Up a little!

Marley Month will have its own Reggae 45 Podcasts, from February 7, including interviews with the Jamaican singer-songwriter’s friends and stories as well as music – downloadable from the Turtle Bay website. Diners will be invited enjoy back-to-back Marley playlists in the restaurant and take the sounds home with them via the company’s Spotify page.

Robert Nesta Marley, who rose to fame with his band The Wailers in 1962, pursued a solo career in the UK and became one of the world’s top-selling artists. He died in 1981 at the age of just 36. He is often credited with popularising reggae music around the world and is probably the most famous Rastafarian to emerge from the Caribbean.