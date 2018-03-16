The video will start in 8 Cancel

Charge your glass with a pint of the black stuff and grab your shamrocks for St Patrick’s Day tomorrow, Saturday March 17.

Irish or not, the patron saint’s day has become a major cause for celebration the world over and as well as raising a glass of Guinness or two people will be tucking into hearty Irish stews and other Gaelic goodies.

Why not try one of these Emerald Isle-themed recipes yourself?

Choose from a comforting Irish stew, a hearty beef and Guinness pie and a boozy chocolate cake.

St Patrick’s Day Stew

Ingredients

300g lamb leg steaks

2 medium onions, finely chopped

250g carrots, chopped

200g swede, chopped

300g white potatoes, chopped

2 sticks of celery, chopped

2 medium leeks

30ml vegetable oil

1½ litres water

2 beef stock cubes

1 tsp dried thyme

Salt and pepper

Fresh parsley

Method

Trim any fat from the lamb steaks and cut into small chunks. Put the lamb chunks and the onion in a large saucepan with the oil and sauté until the lamb is browned. Add the water, crumble over the stock cubes and bring to the boil. Add the carrots, swede, potatoes and celery to the pan. Meanwhile, wash the leeks well, cut in half lengthways, slice and add to the pan. Sprinkle over the thyme and season with some salt and pepper. Cover the saucepan and simmer for 45-50 minutes. Check the seasoning then ladle into bowls. Chop the parsley and sprinkle over the soup.

Steak and Guinness pie

Serves 6

Ingredients

1kg ox cheeks, cut into large cubes

300ml Guinness

150ml full-bodied red wine

2 bay leaves

4 Cooks’ Ingredients thyme sprigs

2 tbsp plain flour

3 tbsp vegetable oil

2 onions, roughly chopped

100g smoked lardons

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

250g chestnut mushrooms, quartered

10g unsalted butter

400g frozen all butter puff pastry, defrosted

1 egg, beaten

Method:

Marinate the meat, Guinness, wine and herbs in the fridge for at least 6 hours. Drain the meat (keep the marinade), coat in the flour; season. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan; brown half the ox cheeks. Set aside, wipe the pan, then brown the rest. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a casserole; cook the onions and lardons for 10 minutes. Stir in the meat, marinade and herbs, tomato purée and Worcestershire sauce; season. Cover; simmer for 2 hours 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Allow to cool. Preheat the oven to 200c, gas mark 6. Fry the mushrooms in the butter over a high heat for 4 minutes. Spoon, with the stew, into a 20cm x 30cm pie dish. On a floured surface, roll the pastry out a bit larger than the dish; top the pie with the pastry and cut a cross in it. Trim away the excess and press down around around the edges. Brush with egg. Bake for 45 minutes until the pastry is puffed and gravy bubbles at the edges. Let it sit for 5 minutes before serving.



Chocolate Guinness cake

Serves 10-12

Ingredients

250ml Guinness

250g unsalted butter

100g cocoa powder

300g caster sugar

2 medium Waitrose British Blacktail Free Range Eggs

1 tbsp vanilla essence

150ml buttermilk

300g plain flour

2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

For the frosting:

150g unsalted butter, softened

150g icing sugar

½ tsp vanilla essence

420g full-fat cream cheese (such as Philadelphia)



Method